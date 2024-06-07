Trade Spend Management Leader Vividly Announces New Additions to Customer Portfolio

Trade promotion and deduction management software company Vividly adds KinderFarms and Tirlan to their customer portfolio.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vividly, a leading provider of trade promotion and deduction management software, announced the addition of two formidable CPG brands, KinderFarms and Tirlan (formerly Glanbia) to the Vividly family. KinderFarms is on a mission to create clean, effective, and affordable health products for families. With a focus on transparency and sustainability, Kinderfarms is dedicated to providing parents with the best possible options for their children's health. Tirlan is dedicated to delivering better nutrition for every step of life's journey. The company has a strong commitment to quality and innovation; they focus on providing high-quality nutritional ingredients and solutions that help people lead healthier lives.
"We are excited to support brands in their journey to reach new heights and connect with more consumers who value quality, transparency, and sustainability," said Nikki McNeil, Co-founder, Vividly. "Eco-friendly practices and corporate values of integrity, collaboration, and a passion for excellence resonate deeply with us at Vividly."
KinderFarms and Tirlan join leading brands such as Perfect Snacks and Liquid Death. Vividly's effortless, precise forecasting tool helps CPG brands stay on track and eliminate the potential mistakes caused by manual forecasting. The Company automates the entire sales forecasting process with AI-powered volume calculations, incremental volume adjustments on promotions, and simplified distributor management (including RTM and pricing changes occurring in the future.)
Vividly is at the forefront of trade promotion management (TPM) solutions, designed specifically for the unique needs of the CPG industry. Offering a comprehensive suite of tools for campaign management, deductions resolution, and promotion analytics, Vividly empowers brands to navigate the complexities of trade spend with ease and efficiency. Our platform is celebrated for its user-friendly interface and robust capabilities, enabling brands to elevate their promotional strategies and achieve unprecedented growth. Learn more at govividly.com.
