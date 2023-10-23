Trademark Roofing Partners with Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties to Provide Roofing Assistance to Cape Coral Family

"This particular scenario was unique as the Engs were awaiting insurance determination to commence work on their home, enduring the hardship of residing in a damaged home. We are thrilled to help them move past this difficult phase and provide them with a solid roof over their heads." Post this

David Rivera from Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties spotlighted the Eng family, who were in a critical situation, needing substantial repair work both on the roofing and within their home. The generous contribution by Trademark Roofing alleviated a significant financial burden, enabling the Eng family to allocate their funds and provide resources towards the essential interior renovations. Without this assistance, the majority of their available funds would have been exhausted on roofing repairs, leaving no finances for interior rehabilitation.

Alexander Eng, the head of the household, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Having my roof repair done by Habitat for Humanity will provide peace of mind and security to me and my family." This sentiment underscores the life-changing impact such initiatives have on families striving to restore their homes.

Trademark Roofing didn't stop there. They further collaborated with their supplier partner, Overholt Metals of Arcadia, FL. Christopher Sparks from Overholt Metals responded enthusiastically to the call of duty, stating, "Absolutely, it's a no brainer to help and we are happy to be part of this opportunity." Overholt Metals generously agreed to donate the 5V-Crimp metal roofing material needed for the project, amplifying the community support for the Eng family.

Tristan Starbird, the CEO of Trademark Roofing, expressed his commitment to the partnership: "It's been a pleasure to work with everyone at Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties. We worked with them before Hurricane Ian and were quick to respond to their clients' needs post-storm. This particular scenario was unique as the Engs were awaiting insurance determination to commence work on their home, enduring the hardship of residing in a damaged home. We are thrilled to help them move past this difficult phase and provide them with a solid roof over their heads."

This collaboration between Trademark Roofing and Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties reflects the community's strong spirit and the indomitable resolve to rebuild and recover, one roofing project at a time.

Media Contact

Tristan Starbird, Trademark Roofing, 1 239-848-6613, [email protected], https://trademarkroofingllc.com/

SOURCE Trademark Roofing