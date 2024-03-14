Traders Point Christian Church Opens a Permanent Midtown Location

Traders Point Christian Church is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Midtown location. This marks an exciting milestone for the church as the Midtown location transitions from its previous portable setup in Glendale Seventh-Day Adventist Church into its permanent building.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traders Point Christian Church is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Midtown location. This marks an exciting milestone for the church as the Midtown location transitions from its previous portable setup in Glendale Seventh-Day Adventist Church into its permanent building.

Midtown started services in January 2020 and met for 7 weeks at Glendale Seventh-Day Adventist Church before closing because of COVID. They then relaunched at the same location in January 2022. Now they are moving into their new permanent home in the former Marsh building at 2350 E. 62nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220, where they will start gathering Sunday, March 17.

Traders Point Midtown Campus Pastor Alex Diaz explains his excitement about the new building by saying: "Our upcoming grand opening on the corner of 62nd and Keystone is a milestone we have been working hard to accomplish and are finally able to share with the whole community! We are all thrilled to open up the doors of our new location to this region of the city – as we have in every community where we have a Traders Point location – to be a place where people can experience the hope and the help that can be found in Jesus."

About Traders Point Christian Church:

Traders Point Christian Church is one church meeting in several locations around our city, breaking down any unnecessary barriers that keep people from Christ. Every week, people gather at our locations around the city to worship and hear a message. At Traders Point, we believe you can belong before you believe. Wherever you might be on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here. We strive to create a safe environment where questions are encouraged and hope can be found.

For more information about Traders Point and the new Midtown location, visit

Midtown | Traders Point Christian Church.

Media Contact

Josh Lippert, Traders Point Christian Church, 1 317.769.5557, [email protected], tpcc.org

SOURCE Traders Point Christian Church