Traders Union Releases its Top 10 Best Forex Brokers in 2023

Foreign exchange, also known as FX or Forex, is one of the most actively traded markets in the world. On average, Forex transactions amount to $6.6 trillion every day, with the majority of the currency conversion undertaken for the purpose of earning a profit. Traders Union has released the list of the Top 10 Best Forex Brokers in 2023 on its website. This serves as a guide for traders in making their Forex investment endeavors more profitable.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traders Union, a leading financial portal popular for its unbiased reviews of international Forex brokers, has published its updated list of the top Forex brokers in world

Financial analysts evaluated 351 companies using 100+ criteria testing their overall performance, and assigned individual scores, ranging from 0.01 to 10.0, for each broker based on a tailored methodology.

Based on the results of the evaluation, the best Forex brokers of 2023 were ranked, with the highest scorers earning the top spots.

How the Forex brokers are evaluated

To safeguard its reputation as a reliable information source, the platform used a comprehensive yardstick to objectively assess a company's performance.

Here are the major factors considered in the TU methodology:

Financial performance: broker's solvency, growth or decline for the period covered, economic status of the company

Reliability: level of public trust towards the broker, reputation of the firm, years of operation

Safety: technology used to secure funds, licensing and regulatory approvals

Service: availability of technical and customer support

Additional considerations are:

Minimum deposit required: how much is the minimum amount required to open an account on the broker

Availability of educational materials: access to special education sections, webinars, and instructional videos

Top 10 best Forex brokers in 2023 by Traders Union

Here are the platforms that made the Traders Union list, , scoring between 9.15 to 9.78:

RoboForex

Pocket Option

Tickmill

Exness

AAFX

VantageFX

Forex4you

AMarkets

XM Group

IC Markets

According to the TU methodology, a score between 8.0 to 10.0 evidences a broker's reliability. Traders Union experts assert willingness to open and fund an account on platforms with those scores without hesitation, given that market conditions are favorable.

Media Contact

Peter Halt, Traders Union, 357 25060055, [email protected], https://tradersunion.com/

SOURCE Traders Union