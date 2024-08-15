Tradershub Ninja Introduces Enhanced Trading Suite with Market Summaries, Real-Time Alerts, and Advanced Tools

Tradershub Ninja launches an enhanced platform with market summaries, real-time alerts, advanced tools, and community features to empower traders of all levels.

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tradershub Ninja, a leading provider of trading tools and insights, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly enhanced platform, designed to support traders at all levels. This update introduces a suite of features, including daily and weekly market summaries, real-time alerts, and advanced analytical tools aimed at improving trading efficiency and profitability.

The platform now offers daily market summaries at 5 PM CST and weekly recaps every Sunday at 6 PM CST, providing traders with a clear overview of market performance. The WatchList, updated daily at 10:30 PM CST, highlights potential next-day movers and includes real-time bot alerts. "Today's Market" offers live insights into top gainers, losers, active stocks, sector performance, and social sentiment analysis.

Traders can personalize their experience with the "My Favourite" feature, which allows ticker tracking with live news updates. The platform also introduces a paper trading environment for users to practice strategies with virtual money, along with access to a full suite of trading indicators and advanced real-time charting tools for better market analysis.

Tradershub Ninja encourages community interaction, enabling users to follow each other, share insights, and post updates. Educational resources, including ebooks and videos, are available to help traders expand their knowledge and skills. The stock scanner tool allows filtering by market cap, beta, volume, sector, exchange, dividend, and country, helping traders identify opportunities that match their criteria.

Options traders can benefit from the comprehensive options flow, daily levels, and alert notifications provided by the platform. The detailed weekly calendar covers earnings, IPOs, stock splits, economic events, dividends, and holidays. Tradershub Ninja also offers live updates on stocks, general market news, cryptocurrencies, and forex. The centralized dashboard provides a comprehensive view of trades, earnings, news, and options, while the journal tool allows traders to track daily trades, gains, losses, and analytics for valuable insights.

The stock search feature offers detailed information on insider trades, financial reports, balance sheets, and market performance, ensuring traders have all the data they need to make informed decisions.

Girish Kotte, Founder of Tradershub Ninja, commented: "We are excited to introduce these new features that cater to both novice and experienced traders. Our mission is to provide a one-stop solution for all trading needs, empowering users to make informed decisions and achieve consistent profitability."

For more information, visit http://www.tradershub.ninja.

Media Contact

Girish Kotte, Tradershub Ninja, 888-888-8888, [email protected], http://www.tradershub.ninja

SOURCE Tradershub Ninja