Tradewater announces it is developing an industry leading methodology with oneshot.earth

The new OCP methodology will build upon the great work already done in this market by adding some key new elements. These elements include:

A clear definition of the environmental benefit of this project type as a well's total cumulative future emissions.

The establishment of robust and practical methods for reliably measuring the methane at risk of leaking from each well.

Adoption of an empirically based decline rate that reflects the typical reduction in emissions from a well over the applicable carbon crediting period, leading to a more conservative emissions calculation.

Additional steps to improve confidence in the permanence of all plugging activities.

Tradewater is joined in this effort by the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines, which has conducted research on well production throughout the United States to help Tradewater define an appropriate and empirically based decline rate to introduce into the new methodology.

The OCP is a platform committed to transparent, expert-driven carbon credit methodology development. Each new proposed methodology is reviewed by independent scientists, industry experts, climate policy experts, environmental NGOs, project developers, and academic reviewers in an iterative engagement and revision process until consensus is achieved. This inclusive, multi-stakeholder model not only strengthens credibility and scientific rigor but also builds trust among buyers, regulators, and the broader climate community. At the end of the process, all comments and revisions are made public, further advancing OCP's commitment to transparency.

"Tradewater was drawn to oneshot.earth and the OCP because of their commitment to transparency and consensus in methodology development," said Gabe Plotkin, a Founding Partner at Tradewater. "Their process, and the reviewer feedback we continue to receive, has strengthened our methodology and will ultimately lead to better, more impactful carbon offset projects."

"We were excited when Tradewater approached us with a clear goal to create a more conservative and higher integrity methodology for plugging orphaned oil and gas wells. It's a climate solution with so much immediate impact", said Thomas Annicq, co-founder and CEO of oneshot.earth, "Our methodologies raise the bar as they are only published when consensus is reached."

Tradewater's new methodology aims to ensure that the critical work for plugging actively leaking orphaned oil and gas wells to prevent methane emissions operates at the highest level of integrity while happening at scale. Methane is a short-lived climate pollutant that is 84 times more potent than CO2. It also accelerates warming in the short-term. Addressing methane and other non-CO2 gases are critical in our ability to prevent runaway climate change. We must work to mitigate as much of its release as soon as possible.

The methodology is currently in its third round of review with a goal of completion and publication by October 2025. Tradewater is eagerly anticipating its release and participation in this important protocol.

About Tradewater

Tradewater is a mission-based B Corp that works with individuals, organizations, and governments globally to find, measure, and safely mitigate the world's most potent super polluting greenhouse gases. These non-CO2 gases represent a critical path to avoiding climate change. It takes an integrated approach that results in verifiable, permanent climate impacts and sustainable economic benefits through the highest quality carbon offset credits. Visit tradewater.us to learn more.

About oneshot.earth

oneshot.earth is an organization with a single-minded focus on bending the emissions curve faster. They believe that with proper diligence, carbon assets can represent meaningful climate impact. Their Open Carbon Protocol is a flexible and collaborative registry designed from the ground up to ICVCM guidance. It allows project developers, experts, and other stakeholders in the voluntary carbon market to create new methodologies and projects that evolve with the science and the market. Providing the right information to buyers means they can make informed risk assessments, financing planetary-scale carbon reductions and removals. Visit oneshot.earth to learn more.

About Payne Institute at Colorado School of Mines

Payne Institute at Colorado School of Mines has a mission to provide world-class scientific insights, helping to inform and shape public policy on earth resources, energy, and environment. The Institute was established with an endowment from Jim and Arlene Payne and seeks to link the strong scientific and engineering research and expertise at Mines with issues related to public policy and national security. Payne initiatives include Accelerated Methane Reduction, Critical Minerals, Low Carbon Energy Technologies, Native American Mining & Energy Sovereignty (NAMES), Supply Chain Transparency and the Earth Observation Group (EOG).

