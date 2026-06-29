Tradewind Recruitment Publishes Nationwide Research into the UK's Educator Retention Crisis

Nick Murphy, CEO of Tradewind Recruitment, commented: "I encourage every school leader reading this to use these findings not just as information, but as a catalyst to support your educators proactively" Post this

The findings arrive at a critical time for the sector. Government data from the Department for Education shows that between 10 and 15 percent of newly qualified teachers leave within their first year, with 30 to 33 percent departing within five years.

Key Findings from the Research

The report identifies 3 primary areas of concern for educators: professional development and progression opportunities, workload and expectations and work-life balance. Progression is the area of highest dissatisfaction overall, with 1 in 6 educators reporting they are unsatisfied with the development opportunities available to them, rising to 1 in 5 among specialist subject teachers.

73 percent of school leaders do not prioritise progression relative to other retention pressures, a disconnect the report identifies as a significant and addressable gap.

Workload is a particular challenge among specific groups. More than 1 in 5 permanent secondary school educators report their workload as unmanageable, compared to an overall average of 8 percent across the broader educator sample.

The impact on health is significant. 50 percent of all educators say their mental health has been affected by their role, rising to 55 percent among SEND educators and 58 percent among specialist subject teachers. 44 percent say their physical health has been impacted too.

Despite these pressures, the report highlights clear cause for optimism. School culture is rated more positively than any other aspect of working life, with 92 percent of educators saying that colleague support matters to them.

Nick Murphy, CEO of Tradewind Recruitment, commented: "Retention is a complex challenge, but not an insurmountable one. I encourage every school leader reading this to use these findings not just as information, but as a catalyst to support your educators proactively, prioritise the areas they tell us matter most, and take steps that move the needle on retention."

Practical Recommendations for School Leaders

The report contains 3 categories of practical recommendations, covering progression pathways, workload management, and health and wellbeing. Specific actions include establishing clear progression pathways for all roles, protecting Planning, Preparation and Assessment (PPA) time, strengthening in-house mental health support through trained Mental Health First Aiders, and creating staff feedback forums that give educators a voice in decision-making.

The report was produced with contributions from 6 organisations: Education Support, The National College, andResilience, Dixons Academies Trust, the Institute of School Business Leadership, and Stier Support Ltd.

School leaders and educators download the full report free of charge at: https://www.twrecruitment.com/download-educator-retention-insights-report.

About Tradewind Recruitment

Tradewind Recruitment is one of the UK's leading education recruitment specialists, placing teachers, teaching assistants and support staff in schools across England and Wales. The company's ethos – Because Education Matters – reflects its commitment to supporting both educators and the schools that rely on them.

Media Contact

Amit Sharma, Tradewind Recruitment, 44 207 845 5450, [email protected], https://www.twrecruitment.com/

SOURCE Tradewind Recruitment