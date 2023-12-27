Trading Provider Infinox Maintains Healthy Revenues Despite Industry Challenges

INFINOX Capital Ltd (UK) demonstrated consistent financial performance with £15.7m in revenues in the last fiscal year, while the INFINOX Brand achieved record revenues of $130m, marked by exceptional Key Performance Indicators such as record trading volume, deposits, and client accounts. Senior officials express confidence in INFINOX's ability to navigate and expand within challenging market conditions.

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The online trading provider INFINOX Capital Ltd (UK), the FCA regulated firm generated UK revenue of £15.7m, its company results reveal.

The business continues to reevaluate its product offering during 2023/24 period and has made the decision to concentrate on its core offering - MT4 and MT5 as part of the IXO Prime brand which offers liquidity and institutional services to brokers, money managers, professional clients, and Fintech companies.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the City of London, INFINOX Capital Ltd enables sophisticated investors to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities.

The company, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, has adapted well to the challenging and significant market moves the industry has seen consolidating the business operations and working within an efficient model with a strong product offering.

Jay Mawji, Managing Director of INFINOX Capital, said:

"Like many firms in our industry, the commercial environment in the UK remains challenging. The company operates on an efficient model with a strong product offering. Our KPI's are in line with a healthy model, and we expect that the business will continue to be profitable, as has always been the case".

"Across the INFINOX brand, in 2022, we posted record KPIs in all of our metrics, including record volume traded, deposits, funds under management and a record revenue year."

"The Brand undertook a well-timed restructure in 2023 to drive for further efficiencies across the business, focusing on our core business model. We are well placed with our offering across our IX Partners, IX Social and IXO Prime products. Investments have been made in our vertical and horizontal structures, with a series of new products, partnerships, and acquisitions to be announced and delivered in 2024".

About INFINOX

INFINOX Capital Ltd is a global, online trading platform based in the City of London. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, it enables professional clients and institutional business across the UK, and beyond, to trade and access solutions across a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities.

Its business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers clients access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.

http://www.infinox.co.uk

