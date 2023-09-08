Traditions at Wall has two Quick Move-In Designer Homes Available!

American Properties Realty Inc.'s community now in final phase with quick move-ins.

WALL, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traditions at Wall, Monmouth County's best new construction value offered by American Properties Realty, Inc., is selling two quick move-in Designer Homes. All the finishes have been made for the buyer to allow for a quicker move into this well-designed community in a great location.

Designer Home 505, a Bryant floor plan, is located on a coveted interior cul-de-sac street with no through traffic. This two-story, 1,720 S.F. townhome offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, an open floor plan and a one-car garage.

A living area with electric fireplace opens to a dining area and gourmet kitchen with white cabinets and center island seating with espresso color cabinets. Granite countertops, KitchenAid stainless-steel appliances, pantry and pendant lighting complete this area. A powder room with granite countertop and white cabinet finishes the first floor. Travel up the oak stairs with painted risers accented by black wrought iron balusters to the second floor, where baths have white cabinets, granite countertops with black faucets and ceramic tile floors and tub/shower walls with black faucets. Three bedrooms and a laundry room complete the second floor. Throughout the home is Mannington Restoration Collection laminate floors in Palace Plank Stone (excluding baths and laundry room) and black iron accent lighting, black designer doorknobs and black hinges. A rear paver patio is perfect for relaxing at home. This Bryant home is available for delivery in March, 2024 and is priced at $569,653.

Designer Home 410, a Concord floor plan, is an end home conveniently located near one of the entrances to the community, and close to the tot lot, featuring a playground for children ages two to five. Abundant guest parking is available across from the home. This two-story, 1,842 S.F. townhome offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, an open floor plan and a one-car garage.

Upon entry, to the right, is the living area with an electric fireplace opening to the dining area and a gourmet kitchen with center island seating, white cabinets, upgraded backsplash and quartz countertops, plus KitchenAid stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator. A pantry and pendant lighting complete the kitchen. To the left of the entry, is a powder room with silver cabinet and granite countertop, as well as a study with French door. Climb the stairs with ash grey wrought iron balusters to the second floor with laundry room with Whirlpool washer and dryer, baths with silver cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile floors and tub/shower walls and owner's bath with frameless shower door. A loft and three bedrooms completes the second floor. Mannington Restoration Collection laminate floors in Palace Plank Stone is throughout the entire home (excluding baths and laundry room). A rear paver patio is perfect for entertaining. This Concord plan is available for delivery in February, 2024. It is priced at $614,875.

Prospective buyers who would like to customize, right down to the kitchen sink, can build from the Bryant and Concord plans mentioned above, as well as the Amherst plan, also with three bedrooms, two and a half baths and one car garage. Pricing on a to-be-built homes starts from the $500's, with an impressive list of included features. The Amherst and Concord plans have professionally decorated model homes available to tour.

At the crossroads of Route 33 and 34 in Wall, the community's location offers access to everything you can imagine. "Getting wherever you need to go is easy as Traditions at Wall is convenient to public transportation and all major highways – not only are Routes 34 and 33 close, so is Routes 18, I-195 and the Garden State Parkway (which is two minutes away). The community also is just minutes from the Asbury Park NJ Transit® Train Station and within driving distance to local Academy Bus Routes, the NY Waterway Ferry and Seastreak Ferry", said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager. "Dining, shopping and entertainment is waiting for you at Brook 35 & West, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, downtown Asbury Park, The Grove at Shrewsbury, Monmouth Mall, PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie Center for the Arts and more."

Recreational opportunities abound at Allaire State Park, Shark River Park, Liberty Park and Manasquan Reservoir. Traditions at Wall is also close to the beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

Another value at Traditions at Wall is its fee-simple ownership, which means low maintenance fees. And maintenance-free yards with irrigation allow for extra time to enjoy the nearby beaches.

Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – which is rated A- according to Niche.com.

Visit TraditionsatWall.com or call 732-556-6119 to learn more about our quick move-in Designer homes and to-be-built homes. Easily make an appointment to meet with a member of the sales team using the website.

You may also e-mail Kelly Flanagan at [email protected] "There are just so many great reasons to purchase at Traditions at Wall," said Flanagan. "I invite you to make an appointment so I can tour the beautiful model homes with you, show you the final phase with the best home sites in the community and tell you more about Traditions at Wall."

Prospective buyers can pre-qualify at American Properties Realty Inc.'s preferred partner, Caliber Home Loans. Visit here: https://bit.ly/2VE2OKf

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

