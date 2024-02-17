Traditions at Wall in Wall, NJ is holding open houses every Sunday from 10am to 3pm

The best was saved for last, with 10 quick-move in designer homes left for sale. Post this

Recreational opportunities abound at Allaire State Park, Shark River Park, Liberty Park and Manasquan Reservoir. Traditions at Wall is also close to the beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

The best was saved for last, with 10 quick-move in designer homes left for sale. All have three bedrooms, two and a half baths, an open floor plan and a one car garage. Prices for the 2-story homes range from $623,574 to $688,168 and closings range from April through July of this year. All homes have upgraded features included, such as:

Kitchen with designer 42"maple upper cabinetry, granite or quartz countertops, minimum 6 foot center island and stainless-steel appliances

Laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home (some homes have exclusions)

Designer ceramic tile in all baths excluding powder room

Electric fireplace in the living area

Lofty 9-foot ceilings

Private outdoor space perfect for relaxing

Another value at Traditions at Wall is its fee-simple ownership, which means low maintenance fees. And maintenance-free yards with irrigation allow for extra time to enjoy the nearby beaches. The community will feature a tot lot, open space, patio picnic area, bike rack and privacy fencing.

Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – which is rated A- according to Niche.com.

Those interested in learning more about the homes available and the community can visit TraditionsatWall.com or call 732-556-6120. Appointments are required to meet with a member of the sales team. Kelly Flanagan can also be reached at [email protected] "There are just so many great reasons to purchase at Traditions at Wall," said Flanagan. "Those interested shouldn't let this opportunity pass them by."

Prospective buyers can pre-qualify at American Properties Realty Inc.'s preferred partner, Caliber Home Loans. Visit here: https://bit.ly/2VE2OKf

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-yeartradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

