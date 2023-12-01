Traditions at Wall offers model home for sale in Wall, NJ

The Amherst is currently available to tour and offered for sale.

WALL, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traditions at Wall, Monmouth County's best new construction value offered by American Properties Realty Inc., proudly offers its Amherst model home for sale.

This 2-story townhome offers three bedrooms, two and a half baths, an open floor plan and a one-car garage. It was furnished and professionally decorated by Georgia based Design Environments.

The Amherst model home has lavish upgraded features such as:

Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, center island with stone color cabinets and pendant lights in black finish, upgraded sink and matte black faucet, under cabinet lighting, upgraded backsplash, granite countertops and KitchenAid® stainless steel appliances

Upgraded hardwood floors throughout the home (excluding full baths and laundry/mechanical room)

Living area with accent wall with electric fireplace and mantle

Upgraded lighting fixtures in dining area and baths

Upgraded recessed light packages

Designer baths with upgraded tile walls, flooring, black cabinets, quartz (owner's and hall baths) and granite (powder room) countertops, matte black faucets; owner's bath with spa shower and frameless shower door

Pantry and owner's walk-in closet with laminated shelving

Whirlpool® washer and dryer

Rear paver patio

All window treatments

Finished garage with door opener

It also features a security system, air scrubber, humidifier, 4 speakers in great room, upgraded trim, lighting and hardware, paint, wallpaper, and more.

Photos and a virtual tour of the model home is available on the Traditions at Wall website listed below. It is offered at $662,401. It can be sold with furniture; inquire about pricing.

The Amherst model is situated in a building with only three homes, in a community that will feature a tot lot, open space, patio picnic area, bike rack and 6' privacy fencing and is in a prime location. "Getting wherever you need to go is easy as the community is convenient to public transportation and all major highways – Routes 34, 33, 18, I-195 and the Garden State Parkway (which is two minutes away). The community is also just minutes from the Asbury Park Transit® Train Station and within driving distance to local Academy Bus Routes, the NY Waterway Ferry and Seastreak Ferry", said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager. "Dining, shopping and entertainment is waiting for you at Brook 35 & West, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, downtown Asbury Park, The Grove at Shrewsbury, Monmouth Mall, PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie Center for the Arts and more."

Recreational opportunities abound at Allaire State Park, Shark River Park, Liberty Park and Manasquan Reservoir. Traditions at Wall is also close to the beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

Another value at Traditions at Wall is its fee-simple ownership, which means low maintenance fees. And maintenance-free yards with irrigation allow for extra time to enjoy the nearby beaches.

Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – which is rated A- according to Niche.com.

Visit TraditionsatWall.com or call 732-556-6120 to learn more and make an appointment to meet with a member of the sales team. You may also e-mail Ms. Flanagan at [email protected]

Prospective buyers can pre-qualify at American Properties Realty Inc.'s preferred partner, Caliber Home Loans. Visit here: https://bit.ly/2VE2OKf

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-yeartradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

