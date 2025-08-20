TRADLINX Offers Free Access to Container Tracking as Industry Disruptions Continue

TRADLINX offers free container tracking pages to help global shippers navigate ongoing visibility disruptions

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRADLINX, a leading provider of supply chain technology, has opened free access to real-time container tracking in response to growing demand for better shipment visibility. Available through the company's website, the service covers key global carriers such as MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, and COSCO, and does not retain any tracking queries to ensure full data privacy.

The free tracking tool supports containers shipped by a wide range of global carriers. Dedicated pages are now available for major lines including:

Global Disruptions Highlight the Need for Supply Chain Visibility

Ongoing congestion at key ports, shifting shipping alliances, and labor disruptions continue to strain global supply chains. As delays and rerouted cargo become the norm, many companies are struggling to understand where their goods are and when they'll arrive.

This volatility has revealed a deeper vulnerability: the lack of timely and accurate visibility across complex supply networks. A recent QIMA survey found that just 13–16% of companies have full visibility, while over half cannot track even 50% of their supply base.

To help address this growing risk, TRADLINX is making container tracking data freely available—giving companies a simple, secure way to stay informed and respond faster in uncertain conditions.

Enhancing Supply Chain Decisions Through Deeper Visibility

While the free tracking tool provides essential insights for day-to-day shipment monitoring, many companies require more advanced features to manage supply chain complexity at scale. TRADLINX supports this need through Ocean Visibility, a platform designed to deliver predictive insights, exception monitoring, and system-level integration across a variety of logistics operations.

The platform delivers 99.5 percent data accuracy for direct shipments. For routes with one transshipment, accuracy remains at 98.7 percent, and for those with two or more, it maintains a 95 percent accuracy rate. This consistency ensures visibility even across complex global shipping lanes.

Ocean Visibility also uses a cost-efficient pricing model that significantly reduces expenses for high-volume shippers. Instead of charging per container, a common practice in the industry, TRADLINX prices the service based on the Bill of Lading (B/L). Since a single B/L can include multiple containers, this model can significantly reduce costs for high-volume shippers—often by as much as 90 percent.

To support broader access to the platform, TRADLINX is offering a limited-time discount of up to 30 percent for companies based on their shipping volume.

Park Min Kyu, CEO of TRADLINX, commented, "The need for accurate and scalable supply chain visibility has never been greater. Our approach is designed to support real operational decision-making, not just provide location data."

He added, "We're continuing to expand our platform to support a wider range of needs, from risk management to ESG tracking, as global logistics becomes increasingly complex."

Container tracking for carriers including MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, and COSCO is available free of charge at www.tradlinx.com.

About TRADLINX

Founded in 2015, TRADLINX is a logistics SaaS company focused on improving supply chain visibility and data-driven decision-making. Its core platform, Ocean Visibility, provides real-time cargo monitoring, B/L-based tracking, and predictive insights into shipment delays and arrival times.

TRADLINX has been recognized for product excellence and customer satisfaction, receiving Gartner Digital Markets Awards in seven categories across both 2024 and 2025.

Media Contact

Daniel Yoo, TRADLINX, 82 01099325332, [email protected], www.tradlinx.com

SOURCE TRADLINX