TRADLINX Webinar Reveals Major Inefficiencies in Manual Shipment Tracking, Draws Nearly 1,000 Supply Chain Professionals

Logistics professionals spend up to 60% of their time on secondary tasks such as shipment status checks.

More than 40% of work hours are absorbed by repetitive manual processes that are ready for automation.

As a solution, TRADLINX demonstrated how its Ocean Visibility platform automates these workflows through real-time ETA visibility, automated reporting, and API integration. In typical operations, the platform can cut manual work by up to 50%, translating into estimated annual savings of 960 hours and $28,800.

The webinar received a 4.5 out of 5 satisfaction score in participant surveys, and an active Q&A underscored strong industry appetite for digitalization. Attendees showed particular interest in the platform's Tracking Widget feature. A recording of the event is now available on YouTube.

"The engagement in this webinar confirms that the industry is ready to move beyond inefficient manual processes," said Park Min Kyu, CEO of TRADLINX. "Our focus is on delivering solutions that eliminate low-value tasks so logistics professionals can concentrate on strategic activities that drive growth."

To further support the sector, TRADLINX has also launched a free container tracking tool available at http://www.tradlinx.com . The tool offers privacy-protected searches (no history stored) and covers major global carriers including MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, and COSCO.

