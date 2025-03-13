TRADLINX's 4.8 Billion Data Point Analysis Proves B/L Tracking is the Smarter Choice

TRADLINX findings confirm B/L tracking delivers 99.5% accuracy across complex global supply chains, with analysis showing 537.8% cost savings over container-based systems while improving operational efficiency.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRADLINX, a global leader in supply chain visibility solutions, today released comprehensive findings on cargo tracking methodologies in the logistics industry.

In the report 'Optimizing Supply Chain Visibility with B/L and Container Tracking Systems,' TRADLINX analyzed 4.8 billion logistics data points collected between 2022 and 2024, comparing Bill of Lading (B/L) based tracking against container-based tracking systems.

▲ Superior Performance and Cost Efficiency of B/L-Based Tracking

The extensive analysis reveals that B/L-based tracking systems achieve 99.5% basic tracking accuracy, with data loss limited to just 1.3%.

This performance remains consistent across complex scenarios, with the system maintaining 99.5% accuracy with no transshipments, 98.7% with one transshipment, and 95% accuracy with two or more transshipments.

"Today's global supply chains have evolved into complex networks that require greater precision in visibility," said MinKyu Park, CEO of TRADLINX. "Our findings are clear: B/L-based tracking beats traditional methods hands-down on both cost and accuracy."

The financial benefits are compelling, with B/L-based tracking delivering up to 537.8% cost savings compared to competing solutions. According to a TCO analysis by Hochschule Neubrandenburg, initial implementation costs for B/L tracking range from $20-50 per shipment, compared to $550-950 per container for container tracking. Monthly operating costs follow this same pattern: $1-5 per shipment versus $25-35 per container.

B/L tracking performs equally well across different shipping environments. Testing on a complex trans-Pacific multimodal route from Busan to Los Angeles (combining ocean, rail, and truck transport) showed B/L tracking maintained 98% accuracy throughout the journey. This aligns with findings from the European Transport Research Review, which show B/L tracking achieves 98.3% data continuity during transport mode transitions—significantly higher than the 70-75% observed with container tracking.

▲ Optimal Tracking Solutions Based on Business Characteristics

The data indicates different tracking approaches suit different logistics operations, with tailored recommendations based on specific business profiles.

B/L-based tracking is the optimal choice for large forwarders handling high-volume cargo and businesses managing multiple containers under a single B/L. Staff using B/L-based tracking can process 300-400 shipments daily—six times more than container-based tracking users, who typically handle around 50 shipments per day.

"For a logistics company handling 10,000 shipments annually, switching to our B/L-based tracking can put about $1.55 million back in the budget each year," explains Park.

The report acknowledges that container-based tracking is still a good fit for specialized cargo transport—such as high-value or temperature-sensitive goods—or straightforward FCL shipments with minimal transshipments.

However, the evidence strongly favors B/L-based solutions for global logistics companies, multimodal transportation service providers, and operators of international logistics networks with frequent transshipments, where data continuity exceeding 98% provides critical visibility advantages.

▲ Free Access to Enterprise-Grade Tracking Technology

To help logistics providers experience the benefits of B/L-based tracking, TRADLINX offers free access to its tracking technology through its official website.

Anyone can track cargo location and status in real-time by simply entering B/L numbers from major global carriers including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, COSCO, and Evergreen—no registration required.

"Logistics professionals should be able to experience the benefits of advanced B/L-based tracking firsthand," says MinKyu Park, CEO of TRADLINX. "This free service allows companies to test our technology with their own shipments and see measurable improvements in efficiency and visibility."

TRADLINX's platform has helped logistics providers significantly improve performance, including raising on-time delivery rates from 85% to 97% for multimodal shipments across Europe and Asia.

Logistics professionals interested in exploring further can download the complete whitepaper at https://www.tradlinx.com or contact [email protected] to request a personalized demonstration.

