Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors Announces Highlights, Sponsors of the 2026 TAPS Honor Guard Gala

"For more than 30 years, TAPS has been a home for all who are grieving the loss of a loved one who served in the military," said TAPS President and Founder and 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Bonnie Carroll. Post this

Funds raised through the TAPS Honor Guard Gala ensure that when a service member gives his or her life for our nation, the family left behind is embraced with the care, compassion, and steadfast support they deserve. TAPS stands with the loved ones of our fallen heroes from the first heartbreaking knock at the door through all the years that follow, providing peer-based emotional support, compassionate casework assistance, a 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, grief and trauma resources, and connection to a caring community that understands both sacrifice and service.

TAPS also offers Good Grief Camp for children and teens, Military Mentor Program support, regional survivor seminars and retreats, the National Military Survivor Seminar, specialized programs for suicide loss survivors, and care tailored for surviving spouses, parents, siblings, and battle buddies. Through every service, provided at no cost to families, TAPS honors the legacy of those who died in defense of freedom by caring for the families they loved and left behind.

"To all our fallen service men and women who selflessly sacrificed for our country, we owe a solemn obligation – an obligation to carry on their legacy and to care for those left behind," said John Wood, TAPS Chairman of the Board and CEO of Telos Corporation. "I've been on the TAPS Board of Directors since 2012 and have witnessed firsthand the tremendous impact TAPS has had on all those grieving the loss of a loved one in the military or veteran community."

A highlight of the upcoming TAPS Honor Guard Gala will be the presentation of well-deserved awards.

The 2026 TAPS Military Mentor Award will be presented to Staff Sergeant Tanner Hagerty, U.S. Army, in recognition of his extraordinary service to grieving military families.

This annual award honors a service member or veteran who goes beyond the call of duty to support children and teens grieving a military-connected loss.

Since joining TAPS in 2019, SSG Hagerty has given more than 1,700 volunteer hours as a Military Mentor, serving families at Good Grief Camp, survivor seminars, family campouts, and special events across the country. With compassion, humility, and unwavering dedication, he has become a trusted role model for young survivors and a steady source of comfort for grieving families.

"SSG Tanner Hagerty embodies what it means to be a Military Mentor," said Bonnie Carroll. "Through his presence, compassion, and service, he reminds grieving families that their loved one's sacrifice matters and will never be forgotten."

The TAPS Senator Ted Stevens Leadership Award honors a military survivor whose leadership has strengthened and uplifted other surviving military families. This year's award will be presented to Sara Procacci Wilson, the widow of Capt. David Selkirk "Beaker" Wilson, U.S. Navy (Ret.).

Over the past decade, Sara has become a pillar of the TAPS community, building connections, advancing advocacy, and ensuring that grieving families are never left to navigate loss alone. Through peer support networks and survivor advocacy, she has helped extend the reach of TAPS and amplify the voices of those who carry the burden of service and sacrifice.

"Sara is the embodiment of the peer model that is the foundation of TAPS," said Bonnie Carroll. "She creates spaces where grief can be spoken aloud, where surviving families feel seen and understood, and where no one has to carry loss alone. Her leadership has strengthened our community in powerful and lasting ways."

TAPS is grateful for the generosity of numerous organizations, companies, and individuals for their support of the 2026 TAPS Honor Guard Gala:

Presenting Sponsor

USAA

Valor Sponsors

Amstability

Austability

Battelle

Brighton Marine

Military Times

Oshkosh Defense

PMI | U.S. (U.S. Businesses of Philip Morris International)

Prudential

Telos Corporation

Reception Sponsor

Wells Fargo

Patriot Sponsors

Ares Prime

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

M1 Support Services

The Krivo Family

TriWest Healthcare Alliance

Eagle Sponsors

Humana Military

Protect & Serve Foundation

Liberty Sponsors

Applied Information Sciences (AIS)

Evernorth Health Services

Hudson Edge, LLC

International SOS

ISOA

KVG

Michelin North America

New York Life Foundation

Andy and Amy Sullivan

V3Gate Foundation

VetMed Group, LLC

Valor Network

Freedom Sponsors

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense

Alexandria Toyota

Capital Bank

CSX

Data Systems Analysts

J Anderson Consulting, Inc.

Mr. Brad Jacobs and Dr. Eve Homburger

LiUNA!

National Basketball Association

Aaron Newman

PDS Optical

Rolls-Royce North America

Terravive

The Winery at Bull Run

For more information on this year's event or to become a sponsor, visit TAPS.org/Gala.

About TAPS: TAPS is the leading national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to all those grieving the death of a military loved one through peer-based emotional support, connections with grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children and teens, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups, and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline. Services are provided at no cost to surviving families. For more information and to get involved, visit TAPS.org.

Media Contact

Tory Hyde, Evocati Public Relations, 1 5712396847, [email protected], https://www.evocatillc.com/

SOURCE Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)