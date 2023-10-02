Trail Sprayer Adds Second Location in Pittsburgh Providing Service and Repair

Trail Sprayer & Service, a Kent, Ohio based company, providing commercial and industrial coating, paint, and pressure washing equipment and repair is thrilled to announce its second location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trail Sprayer & Service, a Kent, Ohio based company, providing commercial and industrial coating, paint, and pressure washing equipment and repair is thrilled to announce its second location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Located in the old historic post office in Pleasant Hills, Trail Sprayer will share the space with Dobosh Center, an outdoor lawn equipment company, at 520 E Bruceton Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Customers can reach the newest Trail Sprayer location via phone at 412-532-1555.
Trail Sprayer will continue to offer Graco, Titan, TriTech, and MiTM equipment and parts at both Ohio and Pennsylvania locations – as well as service and repair. A full list of products is available on TrailSprayer.com.
About Trail Sprayer & Service
Trail Sprayer & Service provides service, repair, equipment and parts for commercial and industrial paint, coating, power washing and line striping equipment. We specialize in Graco, Titan, Mi-T-M, and TriTech products. Trail Sprayer services and supplies residential, commercial, and industrial coating and power washing equipment, parts, rigs and carries a large inventory of parts ready for shipping or service. For more information, visit TrailSprayer.com. Call 412-532-1555.
