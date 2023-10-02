Trail Sprayer Adds Second Location in Pittsburgh Providing Service and Repair

Trail Sprayer & Service, a Kent, Ohio based company, providing commercial and industrial coating, paint, and pressure washing equipment and repair is thrilled to announce its second location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trail Sprayer & Service, a Kent, Ohio based company, providing commercial and industrial coating, paint, and pressure washing equipment and repair is thrilled to announce its second location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Located in the old historic post office in Pleasant Hills, Trail Sprayer will share the space with Dobosh Center, an outdoor lawn equipment company, at 520 E Bruceton Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Customers can reach the newest Trail Sprayer location via phone at 412-532-1555.