Trailblazer Winnie Harlow Announced As Recipient Of The 2023 Global Citizen Award By The United Nations Association In Canada

As we observe the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights in 2023, Winnie's work mirrors the declaration's principles of equality and respect for diversity. We are honoured to present her with this accolade in recognition of her vital contributions to these pressing issues.

The ethos of a Global Citizen extends beyond the realms of diplomacy or philanthropy. It rests on the understanding that actions and decisions, while capable of yielding short-term benefits, can significantly elevate the condition of humanity in the long run. Each laureate has contributed to their community, country, and the world, exhibiting the courage and resolve necessary to uplift others.

Winnie Harlow, celebrated for shattering norms in the fashion industry and her profound advocacy for diversity and female empowerment, is an exemplar of these values. Her staunch stand against all forms of discrimination and her unwavering dedication to the upliftment of women of colour worldwide makes her a remarkable Global Citizen.



The award will be conferred on October 26th, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Canada. This celebratory event will include a welcome reception and a sit-down dinner, with diplomats, business leaders, philanthropists and UNA-Canada programme participants. The gala, held with the kind support of our Official Hotel sponsor, the Fairmont Royal York, will also feature speeches from Winnie Harlow and the President & CEO of UNA-Canada, Ms. Jaime Webbe.

We are excited to announce that the proceeds from this event will directly benefit UNA-Canada's programmes to connect those in Canada to the United Nations, and support the implementation of Canada's commitments under the United Nations here at home. Our initiatives promote diversity, foster empathy-based learning, and devise solutions for shared global challenges. This event will serve as a catalyst for future engagements, helping us to expand our reach and impact across Canada and beyond.

UNA-Canada is hopeful that by honouring Ms. Harlow's monumental work, Canadians will feel inspired to further engage with the United Nations' mission and commit to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

