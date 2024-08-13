Trailblazers in Education: YouScience® Honors the Latest Winners of The Innovative Educator Award

"YouScience has become the sharpest arrow in my quiver, allowing me to place students in environments where they thrive and contribute meaningfully to the economy." – Jason Van Nus, Director, Work-Based Learning, Lowndes County Schools, Georgia Post this

Comprising educators Michael Hassler, Helene Morse, and Jon Butler, the Washington County School District CTE Team has revolutionized the approach to career and technical education in Utah. They were the first district in the state to integrate YouScience into their college and career readiness programs, starting in 7th grade. This initiative, which has been in place for five years, empowers students to discover their strengths and explore career paths through project-based learning focused on Utah's career clusters.

"Our goal is to transform the educational experience by shifting the focus from test scores to the students themselves," said Hassler. "We want every child to see their potential and pursue their passions. YouScience gives our students hope and direction, helping them to understand what they're good at and how they can excel."

Through a collaborative effort, Helene Morse excels in communication with CTE teachers, Jon Butler builds robust pathways, and Michael Hassler connects students with real-world internship opportunities. Their innovative approach has made career pathways a vibrant part of the school culture, fostering a sense of unity and excitement among students, parents, and teachers alike.

"From the beginning, College and Career Awareness (CCA) teachers saw the value of incorporating YouScience and, without hesitation, utilized the program to help students start thinking about their pathway journey," said Morse. "Without the CCA teachers' buy-in and their efforts from the start, we wouldn't be where we are today."

The district's commitment to student success has contributed to the creation of a new CTE high school, where students can start as early as 9th grade to align their coursework with their career interests. This forward-thinking approach not only provides students with valuable trade skills but also instills a sense of purpose and belonging, essential for developing great contributing citizens of the community.

"Every person has a purpose, and we help students find theirs," said Morse. "By focusing on pathways and creating meaningful connections between education and industry, we prepare students to become valuable assets in the workforce."

Jason Van Nus: Pioneering Work-Based Learning in Georgia

Jason Van Nus, the Director of work-based learning and Youth Apprenticeship Programs for Lowndes County Schools in Georgia, has been a transformative force in connecting education with industry. His use of YouScience over the past three years has redefined how students engage with career exploration and preparation.

"I arrived at my advocacy for YouScience organically, seeing its unparalleled value firsthand," said Van Nus. "It has become the sharpest arrow in my quiver, allowing me to place students in environments where they thrive and contribute meaningfully to the economy."

One of Van Nus' innovative initiatives is what he calls a Reverse Career Fair, where students learn to advocate for themselves by presenting and pitching their skills and interests to potential employers. This unique approach has received positive feedback from employers, highlighting its effectiveness in bridging the gap between education and industry needs.

His passion for using high school talent as a solution to labor shortages has garnered him recognition as Georgia's ACTE Teacher of the Year, and he is a contender for ACTE's National Teacher of the Year Award which will be decided in December 2024. Van Nus emphasizes the importance of speaking the language of industry, focusing on return on investment, and creating opportunities for students to become returnable assets in their communities.

"As a gentle disruptor, my mission is to challenge traditional education norms and demonstrate the power of connecting students with real-world opportunities," said Van Nus. "By leveraging YouScience, we're not just preparing students for jobs; we're equipping them to be future leaders."

Celebrating Educational Excellence

The YouScience Innovative Educator Award recognizes educators who implement forward-thinking approaches to inspire the next generation of professionals through academic and career exploration.

"At YouScience, we believe that every student deserves the opportunity to discover their unique talents and pursue their passions," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "The Washington County CTE Team and Jason Van Nus exemplify this belief by transforming education into a dynamic journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Their innovative approaches have not only inspired students but have also set a new benchmark for what education can achieve. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of education."

YouScience encourages educators, students, and parents to nominate deserving candidates who champion career exploration through YouScience products for future awards. Nominations can be submitted by completing this submission form.

