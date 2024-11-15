Trailblazing Career Accelerator for Women in STEM to Pave New Paths to Gender Parity

A New Career Accelerator Will Empower Women in STEM Through Comprehensive Career Support and Strategic Industry Partnerships
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech consulting firm KAYGEN, a global digital enterprise solution provider, announces the launch of UPTEMPO Careers, a unique career accelerator, today with a mission to bridge the gender gap and support talented women in STEM working toward securing impactful and rewarding careers. UPTEMPO addresses the unique challenges faced by women pursuing advanced STEM careers, from overcoming confidence barriers to navigating the complex modern hiring process. At the same time, the accelerator will provide employer partners with exclusive access to a pre-vetted and highly skilled talent pool.
UPTEMPO was founded to empower women engineers and technologists, particularly those who have recently earned, or are nearing completion of, their master's degrees. According to the Global Gender Gap Report (2023), women comprise only 29.2 % of the STEM workforce in 146 nations evaluated. UPTEMPO aims to be a catalyst for an industry shift toward gender parity.
Participants of the accelerator gain access to personalized career coaching, mentorship from industry professionals, a supportive community, ongoing workshop opportunities, and recruiters who will connect them with open positions at companies committed to fostering diversity and inclusion.
"At UPTEMPO, we are committed to empowering women in STEM to overcome systemic barriers and thrive professionally," said Rashmi Chaturvedi, UPTEMPO Founder. "Our goal is not just to help women secure jobs, but to build rewarding careers that harness their full potential and contribute to industry innovation."
UPTEMPO is currently accepting applications for its first cohort. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at uptempocareers.com.
About KAYGEN: KAYGEN is an award-winning global digital enterprise solution provider providing talent solutions and consulting services to large brands worldwide with a particular focus on data-driven digital transformation. Inspired by the Japanese word "Kaizen" representing continuous improvement, the KAYGEN methodology permeates every engagement to provide the highest quality of service to clients. As a diverse and woman owned organization, we bring innovative solutions to work transparently, collaboratively, and with flexibility to ensure client success.
For more information regarding the UPTEMPO career accelerator, please contact Shade Bashorun at [email protected].
