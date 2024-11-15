Trailblazing Career Accelerator for Women in STEM to Pave New Paths to Gender Parity

"At UPTEMPO, we are committed to empowering women in STEM to overcome systemic barriers and thrive professionally," said Rashmi Chaturvedi, UPTEMPO Founder. Post this

Participants of the accelerator gain access to personalized career coaching, mentorship from industry professionals, a supportive community, ongoing workshop opportunities, and recruiters who will connect them with open positions at companies committed to fostering diversity and inclusion.

"At UPTEMPO, we are committed to empowering women in STEM to overcome systemic barriers and thrive professionally," said Rashmi Chaturvedi, UPTEMPO Founder. "Our goal is not just to help women secure jobs, but to build rewarding careers that harness their full potential and contribute to industry innovation."

UPTEMPO is currently accepting applications for its first cohort. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at uptempocareers.com.

About KAYGEN: KAYGEN is an award-winning global digital enterprise solution provider providing talent solutions and consulting services to large brands worldwide with a particular focus on data-driven digital transformation. Inspired by the Japanese word "Kaizen" representing continuous improvement, the KAYGEN methodology permeates every engagement to provide the highest quality of service to clients. As a diverse and woman owned organization, we bring innovative solutions to work transparently, collaboratively, and with flexibility to ensure client success.

