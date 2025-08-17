Trailblazing CEO Dr. Karwanna D. Irving Leads She's Got Goals, LLC to No. 1680 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 proves small businesses can scale and transform communities with the right tools. We're proud to lead that charge—helping entrepreneurs win over $32M in government contracts and counting." — Dr. Karwanna D. Irving Post this

" — Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, CEO & Founder of She's Got Goals, LLC

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision, " says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

She's Got Goals, LLC is a nationally recognized, certified small business consultancy dedicated to helping professional service-based entrepreneurs build profitable, sustainable enterprises through the power of government contracting. Founded in 2017 by award-winning business strategist and transformational leader Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, the company has become a catalyst for economic empowerment, equipping small business owners with proven strategies, systems, and resources to compete for and win lucrative government contracts.

With over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience, Dr. Irving has pioneered a results-driven approach to demystifying the federal procurement process, enabling small businesses to access one of the most powerful wealth-building tools in the U.S. economy. Her leadership has positioned She's Got Goals as a trailblazer in the government contracting space — helping more than 6,000 entrepreneurs get pre-qualified to sell to the federal government, with clients collectively winning over $32 million in awarded contracts.

The company's mission is deeply rooted in breaking economic barriers, closing the wealth gap, and creating equitable access to high-dollar opportunities that have historically overlooked, underserved communities. Through its consulting programs, training systems, and national initiatives, She's Got Goals continues to change lives — one contract at a time.

Dr. Irving's impact and the company's exceptional growth have earned widespread acclaim, including the 2024 Stevie® Award in Business, the 2025 Enterprising Woman Award, and recognition by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Bay Area Private Companies. Her work has also been featured in Success Magazine, ABC, CBS, and NBC, and more.

As She's Got Goals continues to scale its mission and reach, it stands as a beacon of possibility— proving that with the right guidance, small businesses can play big and win even bigger.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

