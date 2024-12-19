Trailblazing College of Education Awarded $3.5 Million Federal Grant to Address K-12 Teacher and School Administrator Shortage

National University's Sanford College of Education launches a multi-year initiative designed to create a pathway to careers in teaching and school administration for teachers working in underserved communities

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU), one of the largest Minority-Serving universities in the U.S. and one of the largest providers of teacher credentials in the United States, today announced that it has received a $3.5 million U.S. Department of Education award to support a new teacher training initiative designed to address the critical shortage of educators from underrepresented backgrounds. The new initiative—called Project DREAMS (Developing Retention, Education, and Advancement of Multicultural Scholars)—will provide teachers with the resources, training, and mentorship needed to support teachers working at underserved K-12 schools.

"The teacher shortage is a crisis that impacts every community, but it's especially devastating in low-income areas where strong, committed educators are needed the most," said Dr. Robert Lee, dean of the Sanford College of Education at National University. "We have to do more than just fill classrooms—we need to invest in teachers, provide them with the mentorship, training, and support they need to thrive, and give them the tools to become the next generation of leaders in their schools and communities. This is about investing in—and sustaining—the teaching talent needed to ensure every learner has a world-class learning experience that prepares them well for a rapidly changing workforce and civic engagement."

Research by the National Center for Education Statistics indicates a shortage of qualified teachers who are at risk of leaving the profession by the five-year mark. School districts across the country are struggling to hire and retain qualified teachers, particularly in predominantly minority and high-poverty public schools. In addition, a growing number of schools and districts are facing a shortage of school leaders and administrators due to the shrinking pipeline of teachers staying in the profession and advancing into leadership roles.

To help close this gap, Project DREAMS addresses teacher shortages and supports educators early in their careers by providing innovative resources to promote teacher persistence and retention in areas where teacher attrition is high, and student achievement remains persistently low.

"Project DREAMS is the result of our commitment to teacher and leadership preparation and encountering a dire need for high-quality, diverse educators," said Dr. Dina Pacis, professor and chair for the organizational leadership & educational administration at National University. "Educational leaders who deeply understand cultural competence will mentor novice teachers and instill a sense of belonging along with preparing educators and empowering them to succeed in challenging environments."

Over the course of the multi-year project, National University will work with high-need schools and school districts—to support investment in early career teachers and aspiring school leaders. The program will offer a comprehensive playbook for teacher development and retention specifically designed for districts, including those with limited budgets for professional development. as well as Professional Learning Communities that connect educators across urban and rural areas to share best practices, network and develop and refine teaching and leadership skills.

"California's schools are facing an urgent need for diverse educators, particularly in rural and smaller communities where recruitment challenges are most acute," said Dr. Nilsa J. Thoros, professor and chair of the Department of Teacher Education at National University. "This grant will support greater collaboration between school administrators and teacher preparation programs, who share a shared commitment to building a pipeline of diverse educators capable of serving districts with significant populations of underrepresented students."

As the largest provider of teaching credentials in the state of California, National University's Sanford College of Education offers more than 15 terminal degrees and certificates, bringing to bear a unique combination of faculty expertise, online instruction, school and district partnerships, research opportunities, and holistic student support to meet the diverse needs of the K-12 education workforce.

To learn about the many career pathways National University offers in the field of education, visit the Sanford College of Education webpage.

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 240,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University