TrailIntel Acquires GPS Trailmasters Software Platform to Advance Next-Generation Outdoor Navigation

"This is a major leap forward for outdoor recreation," said Brian Gavin, Co-Founder of TrailIntel. "We're preserving trusted mapping while delivering a more connected, simplified navigation experience on and off the trail." Post this

TrailIntel's mission is to deliver a complete, easy-to-use platform that connects planning, navigation, real-time trail conditions, and community engagement—enhancing safety, simplifying operations, and improving the outdoor experience.

"The evolution of GPS Trailmasters into TrailIntel represents a major leap forward for the outdoor recreation industry," said Brian Gavin, Co-Founder of TrailIntel. "We're preserving the trusted mapping foundation riders rely on, while introducing a more powerful, connected experience that simplifies navigation and expands what's possible both on and off the trail."

As part of the transition, Eric Murphy, owner of GPS Trailmasters, joins TrailIntel as Chief Geospatial Officer, where he will lead mapping strategy, expansion, and ongoing data development across all supported regions. "I've always believed in building high-quality maps and strong relationships within the riding community," said Murphy. "With TrailIntel, we're able to take everything GPS Trailmasters has built and scale it nationally, while continuing to deliver the same level of quality, service, and trust our customers expect."

What This Means for Riders. The integration delivers a seamless upgrade for existing GPS Trailmasters customers, while introducing new capabilities across the TrailIntel platform: for Garmin users: simplified installation and map updates, expanded device compatibility, automatic route syncing from TrailIntel, streamlined experience with no third-party software required.

For Mobile Users: Real-time trail updates and conditions, offline navigation and breadcrumb tracking, turn-by-turn routing, community-driven insights and shared content advancing the outdoor experience.

The combination of GPS Trailmasters' trusted mapping data with TrailIntel's modern technology platform creates a comprehensive solution designed to serve the entire outdoor ecosystem: riders gain better planning tools, safer navigation, and more confidence on the trail. Clubs benefit from improved tools to manage, maintain, and grow their trail systems. Businesses and communities gain increased visibility and new opportunities driven by outdoor tourism

A key initiative of TrailIntel is continuing to support the organizations that sustain outdoor recreation, including opportunities to drive engagement and funding back to local clubs and trail systems.

Expanded Role for GPS Trailmasters. GPS Trailmasters will continue to operate under its brand, taking on an expanded role focused on nationwide hardware distribution and support, including: garmin device sales, ride Ready tablets, mounting systems and accessories.

This evolution allows GPS Trailmasters to extend its reach beyond the Northeast while supporting the growing demand for integrated hardware and software solutions.

A Pivotal Moment for Outdoor Recreation. The integration represents a long-term investment in the future of outdoor navigation, one that prioritizes accuracy, usability, and real-time connectivity. By combining legacy expertise with modern technology, TrailIntel is redefining how riders discover, plan, and experience the outdoors.

About TrailIntel:

TrailIntel is the industry's first vertically integrated outdoor technology platform, designed to connect riders, clubs, businesses, and first responders through mapping, navigation, and real-time data. The platform delivers a seamless experience across mobile, web, and Garmin devices, helping users plan smarter and explore with confidence. For more information about TrailIntel, visit www.trailintel.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram at @TrailIntel.

About GPS Trailmasters:

GPS Trailmasters has been a trusted provider of trail mapping technology for over 18 years, delivering high-quality GPS-based navigation solutions for snowmobile and ATV riders. The company will continue operations as a leading hardware provider supporting the TrailIntel ecosystem. For more information about GPS Trailmasters, visit www.gpstrailmasters.com and follow along on Facebook.

Media Contact

Brian Gavin, Trailintel, 1 207-241-4745, [email protected], trailintel.com

SOURCE Trailintel