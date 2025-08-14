Training Mate Tones Development with Franchise FastLane Partnership

No. 1 Franchise Sales Organization in the U.S. Selects Aussie-born Fitness Concept into its Franchise Development & Administrative Services Program

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise FastLane, the leading franchise acceleration and development company, has welcomed Training Mate to its CarPool program.

With a mission to sustainably drive growth for emerging franchise brands, Franchise FastLane's CarPool program provides a proven blueprint for strategic expansion, delivered through hands-on coaching and high-level training. Designed to support franchisors at their own pace, CarPool empowers brands to scale with confidence. Training Mate, the social fitness concept known for its high-intensity, low-impact workouts and feel-good community culture, joins the program as it prepares to expand its social-driven model through franchising.

Training Mate is a boutique fitness brand founded in 2013 by former professional rugby player Luke Milton, who set out to recreate the team spirit and camaraderie he missed from the field. The result is a high-energy, community-driven fitness concept where members don't just work out, they belong to a community. With its Aussie charm, focus on connection, and mission to combat loneliness through fitness, Training Mate is redefining the gym experience. The brand combines inclusive, results-driven workouts with a culture built on laughter, encouragement, and team spirit. Training Mate currently operates eight studios, four corporate and four franchise-owned, with five additional locations in development. As a new member of the CarPool program, Training Mate is set to scale with the hands-on guidance and proven expertise of Franchise FastLane.

"We were looking for a sophisticated development partner with aligned values to help us scale our brand," said Gillian Harper, Chief Development Officer of Training Mate. "Having spent over 20 years in the franchising industry, I've watched Franchise FastLane emerge as one of the most respected organizations in the space. With CarPool, we've found a true partner that can walk alongside us, providing coaching, structure, and support, so we can grow responsibly while staying true to our culture."

Founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, Franchise FastLane was created to help brands accelerate their growth after she experienced firsthand the challenges of franchise expansion while leading sales for a national nutrition brand. Over the last nine years, Franchise FastLane has evolved into a premier franchise acceleration organization, now supporting more than 23 brands in its FastLane program and over 10 brands in its CarPool program. Under the leadership of CEO Carey Gille and President/COO Tim Koch, the company goes beyond traditional franchise sales to drive responsible franchise expansion, offering territory checks, sales and operations support, experienced development coaching, and high-value group MasterClass and MasterMind programming. With each new partnership, brands aren't just growing — they're cruising and thriving in the FastLane.

"CarPool is designed for brands that are already doing franchising the right way, those that have a strong foundation, a clear vision, and a deep commitment to their franchisees," said Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. "Training Mate checks every one of those boxes. From their unique brand culture to their experienced leadership team, they've demonstrated a thoughtful, values-driven approach to growth. We're excited to support them as they scale nationally and continue building a franchise system that prioritizes connection, community, and long-term success."

Franchise FastLane's CarPool program offers emerging franchisors a proven, turnkey pathway to responsible growth. Designed for brands looking to scale at their own pace, CarPool provides best-in-class coaching, strategic guidance, and access to tools that help founders find and support the right franchisees. With a time-tested methodology and a focus on sustainable expansion, Franchise FastLane empowers franchisors to grow confidently while staying true to their brand vision. CarPool is built for those ready to accelerate—on their terms—with the backing of experienced franchise growth experts.

To learn more about Franchise FastLane and its services, visit franchisefastlane.com. To learn more about Training Mate, visit https://trainingmate.com/franchising/.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane, founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, provides franchise growth solutions and marketing services designed to help brands scale responsibly and efficiently. Offering services beyond sales, including operational support, territory checks, and workshops like MasterMind Classes, Franchise FastLane has helped dozens of brands responsibly accelerate growth in both its FastLane and Carpool programs. With a focus on tailored solutions and high-energy support, Franchise FastLane helps franchisors focus on their core business while driving franchise success.

About Training Mate

Training Mate, founded in 2013 by former professional rugby player Luke Milton, is a high-energy boutique fitness brand rooted in camaraderie, community, and fun. Built around the philosophy that fitness should be both effective and enjoyable, Training Mate delivers high-intensity, low-impact workouts in a welcoming group setting that fosters real human connection. With studios across California and Texas, and more in development, Training Mate offers a proven franchise model backed by years of operational experience and a passionate leadership team. As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to redefining fitness as a space for both personal transformation and social connection, helping people across the country get fit and feel seen.

