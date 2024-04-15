TrainingToday recognized in Capterra's Shortlist report

"It is an honor to be listed as one of the top 20 eLearning providers in the LMS category. This award demonstrates our commitment to providing accurate learning content in an easy-to-access and engaging format." -Darin McMillan, President Post this

"It is an honor to be listed as one of the top 20 eLearning providers in the LMS category. This award demonstrates our commitment to providing accurate learning content in an easy-to-access and engaging format." -Darin McMillan, President

Our value proposition is offering high-quality, on-demand training that improves productivity, saves time, and reduces risk. Whether HR best practices, workplace safety, compliance training, or leadership development, TrainingToday provides a user-friendly and intuitive learning experience that's available anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

"We are thrilled to have TrainingToday recognized by Capterra. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our subject matter experts, eLearning developers, and LMS implementation and client experience teams, who collectively position TrainingToday as a leading solution in the industry. We are continuously striving to provide organizations with an all-in-one solution to workforce training bolstered by best-in-class support. We're especially honored that this recognition is based on our customers' feedback since their satisfaction and success are our main priority." -Kimberly St. Lawrence, Head of Product

Last year, 75% of TrainingToday's reviews were over 4.0 stars on a five-star rating scale. Client reviews on Capterra speak to the thoroughness of the learning content provided, the variety of training courses, customer support, and ease of use. TrainingToday's highest ranking is in customer service. This reflects our team's commitment to providing exceptional client service and building strong, lasting relationships.

"Excellent variety of training courses, lots of practical knowledge, and the transcripts often have additional information that might have been missed in a casual listening. The questions require some note-taking, but not an extreme level."[Source: Capterra]

"The most appealing aspect of TrainingToday is the wide range of topics covered. Whether you're looking for information on customer service or manufacturing, you're likely to find a course that covers your needs. The courses are also conveniently divided into bite-sized modules, so you can easily complete them on your lunch break or during a slow day at work. The content was relevant and well organized. I also appreciated the ability to print out articles and handouts."[Source: Capterra]

This report identifies the top organizations based on Capterra's proprietary blend of user ratings and popularity. Capterra scores organizations based on user ratings from the past twenty-four months and popularity as determined by the average monthly search volume.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Capterra Shortlist, products must meet the following criteria:

Product has at least 20 unique product reviews

The product shows evidence of offering the required functionality as demonstrated by publicly-available sources, such as the vendor's website

The product serves North American users

The product is relevant to software buyers across industries or sectors

The product achieves a minimum normalized overall user-review rating

The product achieves a minimum popularity score

To arrive at a final Rating score per product:

Scores are calculated for the Ratings dimension based on overall average user ratings.

Average product ratings are normalized for recency and volume of reviews.

Scores for each dimension are scaled to a maximum of 50.

Products are represented, included, and scored solely based on user ratings and popularity data, independent of Capterra's relationship with vendors.

BLR® is an industry-leading provider of management software and corporate training, empowering organizations to deliver strategic objectives by upskilling staff, mitigating risk, and improving operational efficiencies. With nearly five decades of experience, we supercharge business performance with configurable environment, health, and safety (EHS) and policy management tools; detailed analysis of employer requirements under federal and state laws and requirements from the Department of Labor (DOL), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA); implementation guidance and compliance-related templates; and training courses to close skills gaps and meet mandatory state and federal requirements. To learn more about BLR's training solutions, visit https://blr.com/solutions/employee-training/.

