Trajan Announces Commercial Release of HDExaminer PRO at ASMS 2026

"Together, the release of HDExaminer PRO v1.0 and the collaboration with the University of Calgary reinforce Trajan's commitment to advancing protein science...we are delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that extend beyond HDX-MS workflows into broader structural biology applications." Post this

HDExaminer PRO originated from the Mass Spec Studio software platform acquired by Trajan in March 2024 from the laboratory of Dr. David Schriemer at the University of Calgary. The platform has since evolved into a core component of Trajan's CHRONECT Studio portfolio, focused on delivering integrated, application-driven analytical workflows for structural biology and proteomics.

In parallel with the software release, Trajan continues its research collaboration with Dr. Schriemer's laboratory, which was established in October 2025. The collaboration embeds Trajan within a leading structural biology research environment, creating a direct bridge between academic discovery and real-world application development. Its purpose is to accelerate the translation of complex structural biology methods into scalable, easy-to-use analytical solutions for the protein science community.

Dr. Schriemer's laboratory is internationally recognized for its leadership and expertise in structural biology of complex systems, integrating proteomics technologies, reagent development, and computational approaches to better understand protein structure and function in the context of biological networks and whole proteomes.

This partnership goes well beyond a traditional vendor-lab relationship. The two organizations operate as an integrated team, creating a continuous, two-way exchange of expertise. Working side by side, the team co-develops, tests, and validates new workflows and technologies across software, instrumentation, and consumables – all within a real-world end-user environment. The collaboration spans practical application development, workflow optimization, and training to accelerate the adoption of emerging structural biology approaches.

"This isn't a typical supplier arrangement, it's a true partnership," said Kyle Bachus, VP of Pharma Solutions at Trajan. "By embedding our teams in each other's environments, we're able to develop and refine technologies in the place where they'll ultimately be deployed to have an impact. At Trajan, our goal in the pharma(ceutical) market is simple – help the industry develop better drugs, faster – and that is exactly the impact this partnership is built to deliver."

"Working this closely with an industry partner lets us carry our methods all the way through to real-world impact," said Dr. David Schriemer, University of Calgary. "Ideas and fundamental research that start at the bench can be tested, refined, and turned into tools the wider protein science community can actually use and that feedback loop makes our own science stronger, too."

Trajan's investment in the collaboration includes dedicated funding for graduate students and laboratory personnel focused on expanding CHRONECT Studio capabilities and developing the next generation of technologies in structural biology and mass spectrometry. Apart from the investment, Dr. Schriemer's laboratory remains focused on advancing fundamental scientific research and developing innovative technologies aimed at transforming structural biology into a systems-wide discipline.

"Together, the release of HDExaminer PRO v1.0 and the collaboration with the University of Calgary reinforce Trajan's commitment to advancing protein science," said Kyle Bachus, VP of Pharma Solutions at Trajan. "Through tightly integrated software, workflow automation, and application-led innovation, we are delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that extend beyond HDX-MS workflows into broader structural biology applications."

Attendees at ASMS 2026 can see HDExaminer PRO in action at Booth # 906.

About Trajan Scientific and Medical

Trajan is a global developer and manufacturer of analytical and life sciences products and devices founded to enrich personal health through scientific tools and solutions. We aim to support science that benefits people. Trajan's products and solutions are used in the analysis of biological, food, and environmental samples. Trajan has a portfolio and pipeline of new technologies which support the move towards decentralized, personalized data-based healthcare.

Trajan comprises more than 650 people with seven manufacturing sites across the US, Australia, Europe, and Malaysia, and operations in Australia, the US, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit www.trajanscimed.com.

Media Contact

Cathy Cordova, Trajan Scientific and Medical, 1 714-609-8114, [email protected], https://www.trajanscimed.com/

SOURCE Trajan Scientific and Medical