Trajan Signs Agreement with GenTegra to Distribute RNA Stabilization Solution for Mitra-VAMS Microsampling

The GenTegraRNA-NEO solution is an Active Chemical Protection™ compound that can be applied to VAMS® tips on Mitra® devices prior to blood sampling for RNA-based studies.
PLEASANTON, Calif. and TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trajan Scientific and Medical (Trajan), a global developer and manufacturer of analytical and life sciences products, today announced they have signed an agreement with GenTegra, an innovator of biological sample protection solutions, to distribute the GenTegraRNA-NEO Active Chemical Protection™ technology. GenTegra's protection solution, designed exclusively for Trajan, can be applied to Trajan's Neoteryx Mitra® microsampling devices based on VAMS® technology for RNA-based studies. Once treated, the devices are intended to provide researchers with high-quality RNA recovery from remote blood microsamples that don't require cold-shipping or storage for up to 7 days before extraction. The GenTegraRNA-NEO technology protects against naturally occurring nucleases and environmental stresses that could degrade the RNA in blood samples.
The GenTegraRNA-NEO is a novel technology developed specifically for use with the absorbent VAMS® tips on Mitra® devices. The new GenTegraRNA-NEO solution will be offered through Trajan's Neoteryx microsampling brand, along with a user guide from GenTegra that provides instructions on how to pre-treat the VAMS tips on Mitra devices before blood sample collection. The pre-treated Mitra devices can be used by research staff or laypersons and are intended to expand access to remote study cohorts for RNA-based research & molecular studies by replacing phlebotomy with easy finger-stick blood collection at home or in a clinic setting.
The treated Mitra devices may be applied in a range of research projects, including studies in miRNA and mRNA therapy development, biomarker discovery, pharmacogenomics, transcriptomics and other omics studies, and clinical trial screening, among others. The Neoteryx Mitra devices offer ease and precision via a volumetric absorptive microsampling method. The "micro-sized" sample volumes can enable research not possible with standard blood collection techniques, including sampling among vulnerable populations and field research in remote locations where cold storage or specialized shipping are not available. After collection, Mitra microsamples are shipped and stored as dried blood samples, ready for RNA extraction in a lab within 7 days.
"GenTegra is proud to collaborate with Trajan in introducing the GenTegraRNA-NEO Active Chemical Protection™ technology, exclusively tailored for Neoteryx Mitra® microsampling devices," said Robert (Bob) Barrett, President, GenTegra. "This first-of-its-kind innovative solution not only safeguards RNA integrity in dried blood but also opens new avenues for RNA-based research by enabling convenient, non-invasive blood collection methods. Together, we empower researchers to explore the vast potential of molecular studies from biomarker discovery to clinical research, ultimately advancing the frontiers of science and healthcare."
"RNA research plays a crucial role in scientific studies, offering valuable insights into cellular processes and diseases. Our partnership with GenTegra brings a practical solution to the table, making it easier for researchers to access high-quality RNA samples," said Stuart Kushon, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Trajan Scientific Americas. "The overwhelmingly positive feedback from early users reinforces the impact of GenTegraRNA-NEO technology coupled with Mitra microsampling devices."
About GenTegra
GenTegra's mission is to improve the quality of biological research and medical care by protecting and preserving sample integrity. Biological test results are only as good as the quality of the sample. By providing industry-leading stability technology and products, GenTegra enables customers to achieve reliable results. GenTegra-developed products include sample stabilization products for a wide variety of applications including, RNASeq for genomics and transcriptomics, DNA analysis of forensic samples from crime scenes, or whole blood from patient-directed sampling devices. Our sample stabilization products impact outcomes in clinical, research, and other life science applications. www.gentegra.com
About Trajan Scientific and Medical
Trajan is a global developer and manufacturer of analytical and life sciences products and devices founded to enrich personal health through scientific tools and solutions. We aim to support science that benefits people. Trajan's products and solutions are used in the analysis of biological, food, and environmental samples. Trajan has a portfolio and pipeline of new technologies that support the move towards decentralized personalized data-based healthcare. Trajan comprises more than 680 people with seven manufacturing sites across the US, Australia, Europe, and Malaysia, with operations in Australia, the US, Asia, and Europe. Trajan's products and solutions are marketed under multiple product brands and services, including Neoteryx. For more information visit www.trajanscimed.com. For information on Trajan's Neoteryx® range of microsampling solutions, visit www.neoteryx.com.
