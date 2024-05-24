Trak Racer Brings Monaco's Glamour to Orange County with Exclusive Monaco Racing Vibes Event

Trak Racer, renowned for its state-of-the-art racing simulators, is thrilled to unveil an exclusive Monaco-inspired red carpet event in Orange County. Scheduled for May 25 and 26, 2024, this prestigious invite-only event promises to immerse guests in the thrilling and sophisticated ambiance of Monaco racing vibes.
ANAHEIM, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trak Racer, the industry leader in state-of-the-art racing simulators, proudly announces this exclusive event as the official racing simulator partner for the BWT Alpine F1® Team and Airbus. Trak Racer invites you to immerse yourself in the excitement of Monaco racing vibes on Saturday night, May 25, and Sunday night, May 26, 2024.
Guests will enjoy a red carpet entrance, Monaco-inspired casino games, and interactive social activities. At the heart of the event will be Trak Racer's cutting-edge racing simulators, offering the most realistic driving experience available. The event will also feature photo opportunities and live social media engagement.
"We are thrilled to bring the excitement and glamour of Monaco to Orange County. Our goal is to create an immersive experience for racing enthusiasts, combining the thrill of cutting-edge racing simulators with the elegance of Monaco-inspired entertainment. This event is a unique opportunity for fans to engage with the sport they love in a completely new way," shared Kevin Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Trak Racer.
Location:
Ahana Lounge & Restaurant,
5555 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd,
Anaheim, CA 92807
This is an RSVP, invite-only event:
Event Highlights:
- 📅 Dates: May 25 and May 26, 6:00 PM PST - 12:30 AM PST
- 📍 Location: Local to Anaheim, CA
- 📸 Photo Opportunity: Capture the moment on the red carpet.
- 🏎️ Racing Simulators: Experience the thrill of our top simulators.
- 🍽️ Food & Drinks: Enjoy delicious refreshments and an open bar.
- 🤝 Meet Enthusiasts: Connect with fellow racing lovers.
- 🤵 Dress to Impress: Black tie and formal attire.
- 🎲 Gaming & Table Games: Enjoy fun Monaco-inspired gaming activities, including roulette and interactive social activities.
Trak Racer invites all racing fans and party enthusiasts to join us for a night of elegance, excitement, and entertainment.
About Trak Racer:
Trak Racer is a global leader in racing simulation technology, known for its state-of-the-art engineering. As the official simulator partner for the BWT Alpine F1® Team and Airbus. Trak Racer's products are trusted by professional drivers and enthusiasts alike. Since 2008, Trak Racer has been at the forefront of designing high-end gaming platforms and accessories. Their products offer the best value and are made from the highest quality materials for unmatched durability, backed by warranties that ensure long-term peace of mind.
For More Information:
- Website: www.Trakracer.com
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trakracer
Media Contact
Marina Stayanova, Trak Racer, 1 323-985-8274, [email protected], www.Trakracer.com
SOURCE Trak Racer
