Trak Racer Brings Monaco's Glamour to Orange County with Exclusive Monaco Racing Vibes Event

"This event is a testament to our commitment to delivering immersive, high-quality experiences for racing enthusiasts." - Matt Sten, CEO of Trak Racer Post this

"We are thrilled to bring the excitement and glamour of Monaco to Orange County. Our goal is to create an immersive experience for racing enthusiasts, combining the thrill of cutting-edge racing simulators with the elegance of Monaco-inspired entertainment. This event is a unique opportunity for fans to engage with the sport they love in a completely new way," shared Kevin Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Trak Racer.

Location:

Ahana Lounge & Restaurant,

5555 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd,

Anaheim, CA 92807

This is an RSVP, invite-only event:

Join the waitlist here

Event Highlights:

📅 Dates: May 25 and May 26 , 6:00 PM PST - 12:30 AM PST

and , 📍 Location: Local to Anaheim, CA

📸 Photo Opportunity: Capture the moment on the red carpet.

🏎️ Racing Simulators: Experience the thrill of our top simulators.

🍽️ Food & Drinks: Enjoy delicious refreshments and an open bar.

🤝 Meet Enthusiasts: Connect with fellow racing lovers.

🤵 Dress to Impress: Black tie and formal attire.

🎲 Gaming & Table Games: Enjoy fun Monaco -inspired gaming activities, including roulette and interactive social activities.

Trak Racer invites all racing fans and party enthusiasts to join us for a night of elegance, excitement, and entertainment.

About Trak Racer:

Trak Racer is a global leader in racing simulation technology, known for its state-of-the-art engineering. As the official simulator partner for the BWT Alpine F1® Team and Airbus. Trak Racer's products are trusted by professional drivers and enthusiasts alike. Since 2008, Trak Racer has been at the forefront of designing high-end gaming platforms and accessories. Their products offer the best value and are made from the highest quality materials for unmatched durability, backed by warranties that ensure long-term peace of mind.

For More Information:

Media Contact

Marina Stayanova, Trak Racer, 1 323-985-8274, [email protected], www.Trakracer.com

SOURCE Trak Racer