Traliant Acquires Kantola Training Solutions to Expand Market-Leading Harassment Prevention and DEI Training Solutions

This latest milestone extends Traliant's growth trajectory, following the acquisition of Clear Law Institute in June 2023 and an investment announced in January 2021 from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth.

"With workplace harassment guidance and policies constantly evolving and DEI issues making headlines, employers need effective, comprehensive training they can trust now more than ever," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "Kantola shares our commitment to providing customers with training solutions they can trust to engage and educate employees in support of a work environment where everyone feels included, respected, and safe. Together, we will continue striving to make workplaces better for all."

"By joining forces with Traliant, we will expand the reach of our courses to bring about lasting, meaningful change within organizations," said Sarah Rowell, CEO of Kantola. "We believe the talent of our combined teams is poised to deliver industry-leading solutions that continue to redefine what compliance training looks like."

"With this acquisition, PSG has the opportunity to partner with another high-growth, leading provider of online compliance training solutions," said Chris Andrews, Principal at PSG and member of Traliant's Board of Directors. "We believe Kantola's portfolio of harassment prevention and DEI training solutions will build on Traliant's existing portfolio of courses to better meet the needs of both companies' customers."

Vista Point Advisors, a San Francisco-based boutique investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Kantola.

About Traliant

Traliant's mission is to transform online compliance training from boring to brilliant with 100+ courses covering critical ethics, compliance, and safety topics, including sexual harassment training, diversity training, and code of conduct training. Traliant helps thousands of organizations foster safe, ethical cultures of respect and inclusion with behavior-based solutions that can be easily customized to their industry, culture, and branding. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022, and 2023 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit https://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kantola

Kantola is an innovative eLearning company focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and harassment prevention. We are committed to helping organizations make their workplaces better for everyone—through established training solutions that help to change perspectives, achieve compliance, and elevate culture. Kantola's cinematic quality productions breathe life into complex ideas, delivering nuanced, relatable, interactive training through authentic scenarios that engage, inform, and enlighten. Trusted by over 15,000 organizations, Kantola has achieved a "World Class" Net Promoter Score of 73, demonstrating competitive, enduring customer satisfaction.

In outperforming industry standards, Kantola's training results speak for themselves: 97% of learners better identify and deal with issues after training, learners rate courses a 9.2 out of 10, and a 99% learner completion rate with established software enables organizations to achieve full compliance with effortless implementation. Kantola's prominence is further underscored through its partnerships with leading organizations such as SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management), the nation's largest HR professional society.

For more information about Kantola's eLearning courses, visit http://www.kantola.com.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 120 companies and facilitated over 450 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit http://www.psgequity.com.

