Traliant Adds New Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Courses to Training Catalog Roster

"Cybersecurity, data privacy and protection remain front-and-center issues globally. Ensuring employees grasp the guidelines and threat landscape is paramount. An informed and vigilant workforce significantly decreases the probability of costly cyber incidents and breaches." Mike Dahir, Traliant CEO Post this

"Cybersecurity, data privacy, and data protection have continued to remain front-and-center issues globally as the prevalence and maturity of information security threats and risks increases," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "Ensuring employees grasp the guidelines and threat landscape surrounding these areas is paramount, as an informed and vigilant workforce significantly decreases the probability of costly cyber incidents and breaches."

Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant, added, "By fostering a robust culture of digital responsibility and embedding data protection and privacy best practices, organizations can empower their workforce to safeguard sensitive information and promote digital safety."

Through a series of interactive, curated lessons, the new courses educate employees on the vast array of today's data and security risks, while also discussing how to avoid threats such as phishing scams and ransomware attacks. Additional topics covered include:

Common cybercrime schemes & attacks – what are they, how to spot them, what to do when you suspect one

Password best practices – how to create a complex password, password manager software, multi-factor/two-factor authentication (MFA/2FA)

Data privacy laws & terminology – why various laws (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA) describe elements of data privacy differently and have nuances in their definition

Data subject rights & data use principles – how to properly use and protect sensitive data

All of Traliant's comprehensive training courses can be translated into over 100 languages and can be accessed on any device, at any time. Traliant's training solutions also include interactive modules, engaging video scenarios, challenges, and knowledge checks that provide a customizable and engaging learning experience for any industry looking to empower employees through effective cyber and data security training.

To learn more about the steps organizations can take to protect their business and customer data from cybercriminals and comply with international, federal and state data privacy laws, register for Traliant's free upcoming webinar "Navigating the Data Privacy Landscape" on March 13th at 2 pm ET.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of interactive organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, diversity training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Reagan Bennet, Traliant, 617 426 2222, [email protected]

SOURCE Traliant