Traliant Adds New Intellectual Property Course to Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Suite

"Intellectual property losses or violations are extremely detrimental in the business world, so it's important organizations prioritize training and empower employees to understand intellectual property laws better," said John Arendes, CEO of Traliant. "Training employees on how to protect intellectual property not only helps nurture a culture of innovation and responsibility, but also helps ensure that unique ideas and valuable assets remain secure and with the right owner."

In the Preventing Intellectual Property course, Traliant equips employees with the skills needed to proactively identify and protect proprietary assets so organizations can adhere to legal requirements and prevent any unintentional infringement penalties or property losses.

Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant, added, "Intellectual property training helps promote a culture of compliance, while protecting organizations against potential legal action. With customized training, employees can better understand how to secure their contributions, as well as those of any partners – enhancing an organization's reputation as an employer and credibility in the industry."

The new 20-minute course is part of Traliant's Safeguarding Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Suite that is designed to educate employees on best practices for protecting an organization's data, assets and business. This new course covers the following topics:

What is Intellectual Property (IP)

Patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets

Intellectual property violations

Respecting intellectual property rights in the workplace

Best practices for protecting your organization's IP

All of Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and are tailored to reflect an organization's unique workforce through a variety of interactive modules, video scenarios, challenges and knowledge checks. Employees can access Traliant's training on any device, at any time and from anywhere, ensuring that learning is easy and flexible.

About Traliant

Traliant's mission is to transform online compliance training from boring to brilliant with 100+ courses covering critical ethics, compliance‥and safety topics, including code of conduct training, sexual harassment training and diversity training. Traliant helps thousands of organizations foster safe, ethical cultures of respect and inclusion with behavior-based solutions that can be easily customized to their industry, culture, and branding. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021 and 2022 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

