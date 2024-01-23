Traliant Adds New Workplace Violence Prevention Course to Training Offerings

"Awareness and preparation are critical to preventing violence and empowering employees to voice their concerns and navigate potentially dangerous situations. Employers must treat violence prevention as a key pillar of their corporate culture and prioritize training." Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant Post this

Guidance from OSHA and court rulings underscore the imperative for employers to equip their workforce with effective and impactful workplace violence prevention training. In this new course, Traliant provides employees with the skills employees need to confidently report their concerns and respond effectively when situations escalate.

"Awareness and preparation are critical to preventing violence in the workplace and empowering employees to voice their concerns and navigate potentially dangerous situations," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "To promote and maintain a safe and respectful work environment, employers must treat workplace violence prevention as a key pillar of their corporate culture and prioritize training in these key areas."

The course also helps employers comply with the latest laws in every state, including California's new workplace violence prevention law, which requires employers to implement workplace violence prevention plans, maintain logs of any violent incidents, and provide annual prevention training to workers.

Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant, added, "As workplace violence in the U.S. increases, providing effective training is one of the most effective ways employers can meet their obligation to maintain a safe workplace while also compliant with the latest court decisions and OSHA guidance. There are many diverse forms of violence in the workplace that employees need to be aware of, and a comprehensive training program is the best way to ensure employees are best prepared for any situation."

In this 25-minute course, employees are guided through the following topics relating to preventing workplace violence and protecting themselves if a scenario happens:

What workplace violence is

Types of workplace violence

Red-flag behaviors

How to report workplace violence concerns

De-escalation techniques

What to do if workplace violence occurs

How employees can keep themselves safe in a workplace violence incident

All of Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and customized to reflect an organization's unique workforce. This course is also customizable to cover training elements required by the California law, including the employer's workplace violence prevention plan and employer-specific reporting procedures.

To learn more, visit Traliant's Workplace Violence Prevention.

