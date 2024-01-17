Traliant and Unily Win Silver in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

"Organizations need compliance training that goes beyond just checking a box, with customizable courses that both engage and educate. This award validates the value that Traliant's training courses provide to customers' compliance programs and their businesses overall." Mike Dahir, Traliant CEO Post this

Traliant's training on cybersecurity and data privacy helped Unily ensure the customers' data was secure, while its courses on fostering an ethical, respectful and inclusive culture helped the customer support its global initiatives and core values, meet regional standards and create a people-first culture. Additionally, Traliant was able to customize training to reflect the customer's unique goals.

"Today's organizations need compliance training that goes beyond just checking a box, with customizable courses that both engage and educate," said Mike Dahir, Traliant CEO. "We believe this recognition further validates the value that Traliant's training courses provide not just our customers' compliance programs, but their businesses overall."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives to ensure a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology. Judging criteria included: need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions" said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

The complete list of winners is listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of interactive organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, diversity training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) chose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

Media Contact

Reagan Bennet, Traliant, 617 426 2222, [email protected]

SOURCE Traliant