Traliant Announces AI and HIPAA Workplace Training Courses

Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced two new courses to its training suite, AI in the Workplace: Acceptable Use of Generative AI Tools and HIPAA Training for the Workplace. The new courses address two of the most influential topics in technology and healthcare: artificial intelligence (AI) and patient data.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced two new courses to its training suite, AI in the Workplace: Acceptable Use of Generative AI Tools and HIPAA Training for the Workplace. The new courses address two of the most influential topics in technology and healthcare: artificial intelligence (AI) and patient data.

Industries worldwide are being transformed by the proliferation of AI, which brings new opportunities, but also challenges for employers such as ethical considerations, potential biases and cybersecurity risks. Acceptable AI use policies and effective AI training are key to ensuring employees use AI ethically and responsibly, while also minimizing associated risks.

Traliant's new AI in the Workplace training explores the risks and benefits of using Generative AI (GenAI) at work with real-life examples and realistic workplace scenarios. Employees learn the relevant questions they need to ask before using GenAI tools and how to use AI tools ethically in a workplace setting.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) plays a vital role in outlining the responsibilities of organizations (such as healthcare providers, health plans and healthcare clearinghouses) to safeguard the privacy and security of protected health information (PHI). Traliant's new HIPAA training is designed for employees of covered entities and business associates and explains how to protect PHI under HIPAA's privacy and security rules as well as the HITECH Act and Texas-specific rules under the Texas Medical Practice Act (TMPA).

"No matter the industry, equipping employees with the knowledge and skills to navigate AI's complexities and data privacy best practices helps cultivate a culture of compliance and trust," said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. "With a solid understanding of AI and data privacy rights, employees can make more informed decisions, use AI and digital healthcare tools wisely, and seize opportunities that drive organizational growth and success."

All of Traliant's interactive training courses are designed by the company's in-house team of legal experts to help organizations meet evolving laws and regulations, as well as the challenges of today's workplace. To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, DEI training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Pull Quote

"With a solid understanding of AI and data privacy rights, employees can make more informed decisions, use AI and digital healthcare tools wisely, and seize opportunities that drive organizational growth and success." Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant

Media Contact

Reagan Bennet, Traliant, 6174262222, [email protected]

SOURCE Traliant