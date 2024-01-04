Traliant Announces New Employment Law Fundamentals Certificate Program

"Regular training on the fundamentals of prevalent workplace laws is paramount to employee and managerial development and fostering a culture of ethics and compliance. It protects organizations from situations that may lead to compliance violations and damaging claims." Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant Post this

"Regular training on the fundamentals of prevalent workplace laws is paramount to employee and managerial development and fostering a culture of ethics and compliance," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "It also serves to protect organizations and their employees from situations that may lead to compliance violations and damaging claims to the company."

Traliant's Employment Law Fundamentals Certificate Program outlines the practical information all employees need to know to comply with today's evolving employment laws. This progressive training program consists of four self-paced online courses that are 50-state compliant.

Interviewing and Hiring Lawfully: Explains how discrimination can occur in recruiting, interviewing, and hiring -- and provides guidelines for handling responsibilities legally.

Wage and Hour Fundamentals: Expands on key FLSA rules and how they apply to the workforce.

Disability, Pregnancy, and Religious Accommodations: Provides guidance on how to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and similar laws.

Family, Medical, and Other Protected Leave: Prepares employees and managers to properly address requests for FMLA leave.

Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant, added, "Every organization is responsible for ensuring employees and managers are properly educated and aware of the latest policies, laws, and procedures that impact employees across the business. A fair and compliant workplace starts from the top, and managers are a critical aspect of ongoing efforts."

Johnson, a former US Department of Justice attorney, will take individuals through a preview of the certificate program during a live webinar demonstration on Wednesday, January 11, from 2-3 pm ET. Click here to register.

In addition to being highly interactive, the training courses can be customized to include instruction on an organization's unique workplace policies. Traliant also provides an inclusive experience for all users, including those with disabilities, with expert advice on hand from members of Traliant's Compliance Team – all of whom have worked as employment law attorneys.

