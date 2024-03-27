Traliant Announces Second Annual Partner of the Year Award Winners

"Congratulations to all 2023 Partner of the Year award winners, who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional value to our shared customer network." Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant Post this

"Partners play a critical role in helping us enable organizations to stay up to date on workplace requirements and expectations, instill respect and understanding in employee interactions, and empower employees to be their best selves at work," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "Congratulations to all 2023 Partner of the Year award winners, who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional value to our shared customer network."

Mike Stankowitsch, Vice President of Partnerships at Traliant, added, "It's been a transformative year for our partner program as we've continued to grow, and we could not be more thankful for our partners' commitment to serving our customers and helping organizations amplify effectiveness. We look forward to continuing this forward momentum and building deeper relationships across our partner and customer networks in the year to come."

Traliant's Partner of the Year Awards showcase the best of its growing partner community. This year's winners include:

The Premier Partner Award, which spotlights a partner that joined Traliant's network in 2023 who has shown a high level of engagement with the products and partner team, was awarded to Kallidus.

The Rising Star Award was awarded to Talent LMS (Epignosis) to recognize their high level of engagement that led to exceptional growth in 2023.

The Platinum Partner Award was given to OpenSesame for their outstanding performance throughout the year, supporting Traliant's mission to have a positive impact on organizations, work cultures, and employees.

The Reseller Partner of the Year Award, which highlights a partner that was able to solve complex challenges and deliver exceptional value to their customers, was awarded to industry-leading insurtech Zywave.

The Referral Partner of the Year Award was presented to HR Source for their success with referring clients throughout the year to support the growing needs of their members.

For more information about Traliant's Partner Program, visit traliant.com/partner-program.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of interactive organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, diversity training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Reagan Bennet, Traliant, 617 426 2222, [email protected]

SOURCE Traliant