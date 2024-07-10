Traliant Announces Title IX Course to Meet New Federal and State Training Requirements

"The DOE's April rule imposes new requirements on schools covered by Title IX and their employees. They must have an up-to-date training program that prepares faculty, staff and students to identify and respond to sex discrimination and harassment." Michael Johnson, Traliant Chief Strategy Officer. Post this

Traliant offers two versions of the Title IX course, one for faculty and staff and one for students addressing the schools' obligations to address sex discrimination:

Title IX: Preventing Sexual Discrimination for Faculty and Staff training for post-secondary school employees and student employees covers:

What constitutes sex discrimination and sex-based harassment under the April rule

The new requirements on preventing discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and pregnancy

Student and employee rights to pregnancy modifications

How to report potential sex discrimination and protections against retaliation

The new mandatory notification requirements that apply to all employees

How to respond if a colleague or student discloses potential sex discrimination

Title IX: Preventing Sexual Discrimination for Students training for students at post-secondary schools covers:

What constitutes sex discrimination and sex-based harassment under the April rule

How to understand consent

Preventing discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and pregnancy

Bystander intervention

Pregnancy modifications available to students

How to report potential sex discrimination and protections against retaliation

How to find confidential support resources, whether or not a student chooses to initiate the Title IX process

The student course also complies with California Education Code Section 67385.7, which takes effect on September 1, 2024, and requires most post-secondary schools in California that receive state funding to train all students annually on prevention of sexual harassment and violence.

"The DOE's April rule is a major change in the law that imposes a range of new requirements on schools and their employees. Schools covered by Title IX must have an up-to-date training program that prepares faculty, staff and students to identify and respond to sex discrimination and harassment when they see it," said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. "By educating students and employees on their rights and responsibilities, institutions can foster a safe, respectful and inclusive learning environment and avoid the financial, reputational and other harms that flow from harassment and discrimination on campus."

All Traliant's courses are fully customizable, so they can be tailored to fit every institution's specific needs. Flexible delivery options minimize disruption and maximize the effectiveness of the training. To learn more, visit Traliant's Title IX Training.

