Traliant Announces Winner of 2024 Compliance Champion Award

The Class of 2024 Compliance Champion Award finalists include:

Gwen Bohlender, Senior Director of Human Resources, Smashburger

Caroline Brown , Senior Manager of Learning, Talent & Culture, Sigma Defense Systems LLC

Bernadette Commissa, Director, Human Resources & Learning, Barnes & Noble

Alexa Cordell, Senior Manager, Learning Technology, EDF Renewables

Francesca Falco , Senior Director Talent Management at a national sports organization

JT Mitchell, former Head of Employee Experience, Petco

Guadalupe Morales , HR Business Partner at a luxury fashion house

Husain Umrethwala, Managing Director Compliance, Havas

Mike Waldron, Vice President, Talent & Inclusion, Varsity Brands

The nine finalists were recognized at Traliant's award ceremony in Denver, CO on June 5. Mike Waldron from Varsity Brands was named Traliant's Top Compliance Champion based on the profound impact his work in compliance has had at the company and his ability to champion compliance as a core value to be embraced by all.

"The Compliance Champion Award celebrates the dedication of individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting a culture of compliance and integrity within their organizations," said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. "On behalf of Traliant, I'd like to congratulate Mike Waldron and our entire inaugural class of finalists for upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct and regulatory compliance."

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, DEI training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

