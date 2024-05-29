Traliant Announces Workplace Harassment Prevention and Bystander Intervention Training Courses

"Every employee can make a difference when it comes to eliminating workplace harassment. The right training gives employees the knowledge and tools to identify and navigate unlawful conduct in the workplace, while better protecting others and themselves." Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. Post this

Traliant's Preventing Workplace Harassment training educates learners on how to recognize, de-escalate, and prevent all forms of workplace harassment and discrimination, while taking into account the unique training needs required by different industries. With seven industry-specific variations tailored to construction, healthcare, hotels, manufacturing/industrial, offices, restaurants and retail spaces, the training is fully customizable and compliant with state and local harassment training laws across all 50 states. Course training is also available in a Global edition, as well as Canada, UK, India and Australia editions.

Traliant's Bystander Intervention course addresses situations where employees are not directly involved, but intervention is appropriate or necessary for instances such as harassment, microaggressions or bullying. The course is designed to educate learners on why bystander intervention is so critical for building a collective speak up culture and to arm employees with the knowledge, skills and confidence required to effectively intervene and support those in need.

"Every employee has the potential to make a difference when it comes to eliminating harassment from the workplace," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "The right training gives employees the knowledge and tools they need to identify and navigate the full scope of unlawful conduct in the workplace, while better protecting others and themselves."

The EEOC recommends all employees take Bystander Intervention training nationwide and several jurisdictions, such as the City of Chicago, now mandate bystander intervention training. Traliant's 1-hour Bystander Intervention course, which satisfies the City of Chicago requirement, covers topics such as:

How to be an active bystander and the basic steps for intervention (Distract, Delayed Support, Direct Intervention, Delegate)

Types of barriers that get in the way of intervening and how to overcome them

How to practice and visualize intervening through realistic scenarios relevant to all workplaces

"Bystander intervention training is a game changer for creating a sense of collective responsibility," said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. "By empowering employees to actively commit to a culture of respect and support, employers can better protect targets of discrimination and harassment, helping to prevent future incidents."

All of Traliant's comprehensive training courses are created by the company's in-house team of employment lawyers and can be translated into more than 100 languages. Whether employees are on-site, remote or hybrid, Traliant's mobile-optimized training ensures organizations meet federal, state and local requirements related to sexual harassment, retaliation and bystander intervention.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of interactive organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, DEI training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

