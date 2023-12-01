Traliant Appoints Cory Gendron as Chief Revenue Officer

"As an industry leader, Traliant continues to invest in its offerings to better serve its growing customer base, and I am eager to join the team to support the company's next chapter of growth." Cory Gendron, Chief Revenue Officer at Traliant Post this

Gendron's appointment marks the latest addition to Traliant's executive leadership team as the company focuses on continued innovation and sustainable profit growth. This year the company announced the appointment of Mike Dahir to Chief Executive Officer, Jason Wade to Chief Financial Officer and Michael Johnson to the newly created Chief Strategy Officer position.

"Cory brings a wealth of experience of growing and scaling SaaS-based businesses both organically and through acquisitions," said Traliant's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Dahir. "We are delighted to welcome him as part of our leadership team and support our mission of helping clients foster an inclusive, respectful and ethical work culture."

"It's been a pivotal year for Traliant and the training industry as more companies have realized how integral compliance training is to not just a healthy and sustainable workplace environment, but overall business performance," added Gendron. "As an industry leader, Traliant continues to invest in its offerings to better serve its growing customer base, and I am eager to join the team to support the company's next chapter of growth."

