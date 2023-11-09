Traliant Appoints Mike Dahir as Chief Executive Officer

"It's an honor to be joining Traliant as the company continues to redefine compliance and advances its mission to help empower companies to create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety." Mike Dahir, Traliant CEO Post this

"It's an honor to be joining Traliant as the company continues to redefine compliance and advances its mission to help empower companies to create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety," said Dahir. "I look forward to working closely with this world-class team as we embark on this next chapter of continued innovation and growth."

Traliant continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its position as a leader in the compliance training market. Earlier this year, the company announced its strategic acquisition of Clear Law Institute to expand its portfolio of online compliance training courses and services. In recent months, Dahir has served as a consultant to Traliant and was instrumental in the integration of the Traliant and Clear Law teams.

"We believe Mike is an exceptional leader, evidenced by his success helping companies scale and accelerate their growth," said Chris Andrews, Principal at PSG and member of Traliant's Board of Directors. "Combined with his extensive experience across the training industry, we're highly confident Mike will help position Traliant for continued success."

