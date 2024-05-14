Traliant Introduces Training Solutions to Help Organizations Foster Greater Inclusion at Work

Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced a new series of courses designed to offer practical guidance on fostering inclusivity in the workplace. The three courses, Creating Inclusive Workplaces, Inclusive Management: Hiring & Onboarding, and Inclusive Management: Managing Diverse Teams, target how organizations and managers can make workplaces better, for every employee.
NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced a new series of courses designed to offer practical guidance on fostering inclusivity in the workplace. The three courses, Creating Inclusive Workplaces, Inclusive Management: Hiring & Onboarding, and Inclusive Management: Managing Diverse Teams, target how organizations and managers can make workplaces better, for every employee.
Inclusivity training is increasingly important in today's multicultural and multigenerational workforce. By emphasizing inclusive environments where employees feel appreciated, supported, and empowered to actively participate, organizations open doors to enhanced innovation, productivity, and employee retention.
Data also shows that both workplace success and employee satisfaction are significantly higher in companies that prioritize inclusion. By investing in training that emphasizes the significance of embracing diversity in backgrounds, cultures and beliefs, organizations can cultivate a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere that's conducive to success.
"Organizations that commit to inclusion know that training serves as a foundation to organizational health. It's not just a one-time solution," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "To achieve lasting progress and a sense of belonging, businesses need to implement ongoing inclusivity training for all employees that is strategically aligned with an organization's core values and can be integrated into everyday policies, practices and operations."
Traliant's Creating Inclusive Workplaces training features unscripted interviews with real employees sharing their personal stories, offering valuable insights into diverse perspectives within the workplace. The 30-minute interactive course raises employee awareness of the importance of working collaboratively with people from different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs. After completing the course, learners will be able to:
- Understand personal and company motivators for increasing inclusion at work
- Recognize what gets in the way of an inclusive work environment
- Explain unconscious bias and explore guidance and resources that help to unveil their own biases
- Take steps to increase the inclusion at work so employees feel valued and empowered to contribute their best talents, ideas and selves
In the two new Inclusive Management courses, Hiring and Onboarding and Managing Diverse Teams, managers are guided through 25-minute sessions that equip them with the skills and resources they need to engage in inclusive management practices during the recruiting, hiring, and onboarding processes as well as how to prioritize inclusivity and equity in their everyday tasks, such as facilitating meetings. Specific management topics across these two courses include:
- Ways to recognize exclusionary language and focus on objective interview questions
- How to actively support all new hires
- Ways to navigate interpersonal dynamics and conflict resolution
- The benefits of active listening and constructive criticism
All of Traliant's courses are backed by the company's in-house employment lawyers, ensuring training is accurate and kept up to date with any regulatory changes. In addition to offering its courses in 100+ languages, Traliant's training suite is accessible to all users with disabilities, as required by law. In addition to adhering to Section 508-C standards, Traliant goes a step further by meeting Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA with a single course version that intelligently recognizes screen readers to create an effortless experience for all.
For more information on Traliant compliance training, visit http://www.traliant.com.
About Traliant
Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of interactive organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, DEI training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Reagan Bennet, Traliant, 6174262222, [email protected]
SOURCE Traliant
Share this article