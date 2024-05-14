Traliant Introduces Training Solutions to Help Organizations Foster Greater Inclusion at Work

"To achieve lasting progress and a sense of belonging, businesses need to implement ongoing inclusivity training for all employees that is strategically aligned with an organization's core values and can be integrated into everyday policies, practices and operations." Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant Post this

Data also shows that both workplace success and employee satisfaction are significantly higher in companies that prioritize inclusion. By investing in training that emphasizes the significance of embracing diversity in backgrounds, cultures and beliefs, organizations can cultivate a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere that's conducive to success.

"Organizations that commit to inclusion know that training serves as a foundation to organizational health. It's not just a one-time solution," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "To achieve lasting progress and a sense of belonging, businesses need to implement ongoing inclusivity training for all employees that is strategically aligned with an organization's core values and can be integrated into everyday policies, practices and operations."

Traliant's Creating Inclusive Workplaces training features unscripted interviews with real employees sharing their personal stories, offering valuable insights into diverse perspectives within the workplace. The 30-minute interactive course raises employee awareness of the importance of working collaboratively with people from different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs. After completing the course, learners will be able to:

Understand personal and company motivators for increasing inclusion at work

Recognize what gets in the way of an inclusive work environment

Explain unconscious bias and explore guidance and resources that help to unveil their own biases

Take steps to increase the inclusion at work so employees feel valued and empowered to contribute their best talents, ideas and selves

In the two new Inclusive Management courses, Hiring and Onboarding and Managing Diverse Teams, managers are guided through 25-minute sessions that equip them with the skills and resources they need to engage in inclusive management practices during the recruiting, hiring, and onboarding processes as well as how to prioritize inclusivity and equity in their everyday tasks, such as facilitating meetings. Specific management topics across these two courses include:

Ways to recognize exclusionary language and focus on objective interview questions

How to actively support all new hires

Ways to navigate interpersonal dynamics and conflict resolution

The benefits of active listening and constructive criticism

All of Traliant's courses are backed by the company's in-house employment lawyers, ensuring training is accurate and kept up to date with any regulatory changes. In addition to offering its courses in 100+ languages, Traliant's training suite is accessible to all users with disabilities, as required by law. In addition to adhering to Section 508-C standards, Traliant goes a step further by meeting Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA with a single course version that intelligently recognizes screen readers to create an effortless experience for all.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of interactive organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, DEI training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

