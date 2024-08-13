Traliant Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the company was named to Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States. This is Traliant's fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list, signaling its continued growth and innovation in HR compliance training.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the company was named to Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States. This is Traliant's fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list, signaling its continued growth and innovation in HR compliance training.

"It's an honor to be among this group of transformative companies that are changing the landscape of their respective industries," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "Having made the Inc. 5000 list four years in a row speaks to our company-wide commitment of providing businesses with the highest quality compliance training, expertise and support. This award would not be possible without our entire team's dedication to creating the kind of training that helps our customers build positive and thriving work cultures."

The Inc. 5000 program provides a data-driven look at the most successful private companies in the country based on revenue growth over a three-year period. Traliant debuted on the Inc. 5000 in 2021 at No. 234 overall and No. 29 in the software industry category. It subsequently made Inc's prestigious list in 2022, 2023 and again this year.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Winners will be honored at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 16-18 in Palm Desert, California. The full 2024 list and more information on this event can be found here.

To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, DEI training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

