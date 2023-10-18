Traliant to Showcase Comprehensive Training Solutions at 2023 ACC Annual Meeting and NSC Safety Conference & Expo

Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the company will be showcasing its training solutions at the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Annual Meeting and the National Safety Council's (NSC) Safety Conference and Expo later this month.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the company will be showcasing its training solutions at the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Annual Meeting and the National Safety Council's (NSC) Safety Conference and Expo later this month.

The ACC Annual Meeting will be held October 22-25 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. This year's event features the latest education and practical advice from hundreds of in-house attorneys and legal industry experts. Throughout the event, Traliant will be exhibiting in booth #608, showcasing its comprehensive Cybersecurity and Data Privacy training and Corporate Ethics and Compliance training libraries, including newly released courses Whistleblowing: The Importance of a Speak-up Culture and Protecting Intellectual Property.

Traliant's Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Johnson, will also be featured in a session titled, "The Investigation is Over. Now What?" alongside a panel of experts including Sangamo Therapeutic's Julie Glasser, Lauren Medoff from Hain Celestial Group and Andrea Gregg from Susan G. Komen. The session will highlight best practices for closing internal investigations that are in line with the U.S. Department of Justice's expectations, including advice on proper documentation steps and how to develop a remediation framework.

"Properly conducted investigations can provide organizations with a defense to legal claims and ensure a safe and fair workplace" added Johnson. "I'm looking forward to discussing such an important topic with this panel of experts."

The NSC Safety Conference and Expo takes place October 23-25 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Traliant will be exhibiting at booth #5232 and showcasing its comprehensive suite of Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) training solutions including its courses on Preventing Workplace Violence and Emergency Preparedness and Response.

"Workplace safety is a responsibility for all organizations and the prevention of workplace violence should be at the forefront of every employer's health and safety program and emergency action plan," said Andrea Foster-Mack, EHS Product Director at Traliant. "Regardless of the industry or work environment, awareness, training and preparation are key to preventing workplace violence instances and maintaining a safe and secure workplace."

All Traliant courses featured at these events are designed to be engaging and effective, with real-world scenarios, fun challenges and animated knowledge checks to boost interaction and retention. Available in both English and Spanish, courses are mobile optimized for anytime access. Quick and cost-effective customization options are also available.

To connect with the Traliant team at the ACC Annual Meeting or the NSC Conference & Expo, or to schedule another time to meet, please contact [email protected].

About Traliant

Traliant's mission is to transform online compliance training from boring to brilliant with 100+ courses covering critical ethics, compliance and safety topics, including code of conduct training, sexual harassment training and diversity training. Traliant helps thousands of organizations foster safe, ethical cultures of respect and inclusion with behavior-based solutions that can be easily customized to their industry, culture, and branding. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021 and 2022 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

"Workplace safety is a responsibility for all organizations and the prevention of workplace violence should be at the forefront of every employer's health and safety program and emergency action plan." Andrea Foster-Mack, EHS Product Director at Traliant.

