Traliant to Showcase Sexual Harassment Prevention and Workplace Violence Training at SHRM24

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the company will be highlighting its comprehensive training solutions at the Society for Human Resource Management's (SHRM) Conference & Expo, taking place June 23-26 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visitors to Booth #1235 can explore Traliant's emotionally engaging courses, designed to foster safe and respectful workplaces.

Traliant experts will be onsite to showcase its newest training courses such as Workplace Violence Prevention which meets CA's groundbreaking law in effect starting July 1st, and the 2024 edition of Preventing Sexual Harassment training, recently released in seven industry-specific versions including construction, healthcare, hotel, industrial/manufacturing, office, restaurant, and retail.

At the event, Traliant's Chief Strategy Officer and former U.S. Department of Justice attorney, Michael Johnson, will lead a session on "Detecting Lies and Deception: Practical Skills for HR Professionals." Attendees will learn scientifically validated methods of evaluating credibility in the context of investigations and the hiring process. The session will be presented twice in the Regency Ballroom: on June 24th at 12:30 pm CT and Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00 am CT.

Traliant will also be showing new courses on inclusivity, released earlier this year, as well as Bystander Intervention ─ a training topic now required by the city of Chicago.

SHRM24, the world's largest HR event, is expected to draw over 25,000 attendees. To schedule a personalized demo or reserve time to meet with the Traliant team at #SHRM24, email the team at [email protected].

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, DEI training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

