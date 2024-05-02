Traliant to Showcase Training Solutions Addressing Workplace Respect, Safety and Inclusivity at UNLEASH 2024

"With the rise of workplace violence rates and workplace harassment frequently making today's headlines, it has never been more prudent for employers to focus on building inclusive and respectful work environments." Mike Dahir, Traliant CEO Post this

One of the themes that will be explored at the event is how HR professionals can create positive workplaces where employees feel respected, safe and empowered to bring their best selves to work. As a Silver sponsor for this year's event, Traliant experts will be onsite at booth #614 showcasing the company's comprehensive training solutions impacting employee engagement and wellbeing, such as preventing discrimination and harassment and workplace violence.

"With the rise of workplace violence rates and workplace harassment frequently making today's headlines, it has never been more prudent for employers to focus on building inclusive and respectful work environments," said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. "By training employees on recognizing, preventing and reporting all forms of misconduct, employers can create a speak-up culture where employees are empowered to voice concerns, without fear of retaliation."

Maggie Smith, VP of Human Resources at Traliant, added, "When companies create a positive and inclusive environment where employees feel both physically and emotionally safe, everyone benefits. Focusing on wellbeing and belonging increase employee engagement, performance and job satisfaction. That in turn leads to a more productive workplace and higher engagement rates."

To connect with the Traliant team at UNLEASH America 2024, or to schedule another time to meet, please contact [email protected].

