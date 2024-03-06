Traliant to Showcase Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Training Solutions at HR Transform and Washington State's SHRM Annual Conference

"Fostering a culture of respect and safety is paramount to creating safe and productive work environments, and HR practitioners need to prioritize education and training programs that address key risk areas." Maggie Smith, Traliant Senior Vice President of Human Resources Post this

"When it comes to employee health and wellbeing, rising rates of workplace violence and harassment cannot be overlooked," said Maggie Smith, Traliant's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "Fostering a culture of respect and safety is paramount to creating safe and productive work environments, and HR practitioners need to prioritize education and training programs that address key risk areas and ensure employees are best prepared for any situation."

As workplace violence in the U.S. increases, new court rulings and legislation are also creating a more urgent imperative for employers to equip their workforce with effective and impactful training. Traliant's California Workplace Violence Prevention course was designed to address the training requirements in the state's workplace violence prevention law, SB 553/California Labor Code Section 6401.9, which requires virtually every employer in the state to develop, implement and annually train employees on a workplace violence prevention plan by July 1, 2024.

Solutions for workplace harassment and violence prevention will also be at the forefront of conversations at Washington State's SHRM Annual Conference, which takes place March 14 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington. As the largest HR gathering in Washington State, this event focuses on providing HR practitioners with the tools and resources they need to provide employees with a safe and positive work environment. Traliant experts will be onsite to offer engaging and impactful learning experiences to attendees, highlighting how its interactive training courses can help HR leaders meet the challenges of today's workplace.

About Traliant

Traliant combines in-house legal expertise with modern, emotionally engaging course design to redefine compliance, training experiences and services. It helps thousands of interactive organizations create a culture of ethics, inclusion and safety by addressing dozens of critical topics including sexual harassment training, diversity training and code of conduct training. Traliant's innovative and interactive approach to learning can be easily customized into affordable and cost-effective solutions for clients to address their industry, branding, policies, risks and job-specific needs. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists of 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

