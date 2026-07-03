HR and learning and development leaders searching for compliance training that feels more like watching TV now have a recognized answer. Traliant's award-winning compliance training earned a Gold Telly Award at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, validating a cinematic approach to Code of Conduct training designed to keep employees engaged and organizations protected.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Competing against nearly 14,000 entries in the largest submission pool in Telly Awards history, Traliant earned a Gold Telly Award in the General Education & Training category for "The Code," its Code of Conduct training series. The program brings professional actors, workplace scenarios drawn from real-world ethical dilemmas and full cinematic production to one of the most persistent challenges in workplace learning.

The recognition reflects growing demand for compliance training that feels more like watching television than sitting through a slide course, and that still meets the legal accuracy standards organizations need for defensible risk management.

Why Does TV-Style Compliance Training Actually Work?

Engaging compliance training works because it solves the most stubborn problem in workplace learning — employees tuning out. Static, slide-based courses can produce low engagement and, as a result, low completion rates. "The Code" replaces passive slide progressions with a cast of actors navigating ethical dilemmas, mirroring the pacing and production logic of scripted television.

"Training only works if employees engage with it and apply it in real situations," says Shelby Cooney, Chief Learning Officer at Traliant.

By structuring compliance content around the visual and narrative conventions of television, Traliant delivers courses that employees engage with as scenarios to follow rather than obligations to click through. The distinction can drive completion rates and underpins documentation that stands up to review.

What Should Leaders Look for in Award-Winning Compliance Training?

Award-winning compliance training goes beyond production quality. When evaluating vendors, leaders in human resources and learning and development should look for legal accuracy that reflects current standards, customization that aligns training to company-specific policies, multilingual support for diverse workforces, ease of deployment across varied technical environments and completion tracking that generates reliable, auditable records.

Traliant's platform addresses all of these through a scalable delivery model designed for organizations of any size. For those seeking a modern alternative to static slide-based courses, the Gold Telly Award win shows that compliance training can meet the standard of professional media and keep employees engaged.

About Traliant

Traliant is a compliance training provider trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide to reduce workforce risk and support defensible outcomes. The company offers an extensive course library spanning workplace harassment prevention, Code of Conduct, employment law, workplace violence prevention, DEI, cybersecurity and data privacy, and ethics and compliance. Traliant has appeared on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Traliant, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.traliant.com/

SOURCE Traliant