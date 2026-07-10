Traliant's The Conference Brings TV-Quality Storytelling to Workplace Harassment Training

Traliant's The Conference is a 2026 workplace harassment prevention course that delivers engaging compliance training that feels more like watching TV, addressing the persistent challenge of employee disengagement in mandatory workplace learning programs.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant has launched The Conference, a workplace harassment prevention training course designed to make compliance training feel less like a chore and more like quality television. The 2026 release transforms required workplace training through an episodic format that follows colleagues through realistic conference scenarios. The approach addresses a critical gap in employee training, where traditional slide-based courses struggle to maintain attention and drive meaningful behavior change.

"It's training that pulls them in, sticks with them and drives real behavior change," said Shelby Cooney, Senior Vice President of Product at Traliant. She said the goal with The Conference was to deliver training audiences actually wanted to watch, like a TV show, that is memorable and reflects real-life situations. Cooney added that employees often don't look forward to mandated training and tend to rush through it, retaining little.

What Makes Workplace Training Engaging for Modern Organizations?

Effective and engaging compliance training combines storytelling with legal precision. The Conference 2026 release delivers workplace harassment prevention through scenarios that unfold across multiple episodes, mirroring the narrative structure employees recognize from streaming entertainment. Professional actors portray realistic workplace situations, from formal sessions to informal networking moments, covering harassment, discrimination, bystander intervention and reporting responsibilities.

The course meets Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recommendations and state-specific requirements for California, New York, Illinois, Connecticut and other jurisdictions. Organizations can select from versions ranging from 15 minutes to 2 hours, accommodating different roles and time constraints. Built-in analytics assess learners' understanding before and after training, providing documentation that supports the defensibility of compliance during audits.

How Does Episodic Training Improve Learning Outcomes?

The format keeps employees engaged through continuity rather than static information delivery. Dynamic profiling automatically adapts content based on each learner's role and location, eliminating the need for multiple course versions. Organizations can customize branding, reporting contacts and policies without lengthy implementation processes.

The approach addresses a documented challenge — employees often rush through traditional compliance courses or tune out entirely, diminishing the training's value as a risk-mitigation tool. By structuring content around scenarios that employees might actually encounter, sexual harassment training prepares learners to recognize issues and respond appropriately in real workplace contexts.

The Conference supports organizations in managing compliance requirements across multiple locations with streamlined deployment and multilingual capabilities.

About Traliant

Traliant serves HR, compliance and learning and development leaders in organizations seeking to stay ahead of workforce risk. The company delivers courses in workplace harassment prevention, code of conduct, employment law, workplace violence prevention, diversity and inclusion, cybersecurity and ethics through episodic formats designed for engagement and legal defensibility.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Traliant, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.traliant.com/

SOURCE Traliant