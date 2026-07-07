Tranont launches BelleMD telehealth partnership, expanding provider-guided wellness with science-backed nutrition

"The BelleMD partnership represents one of the most significant milestones in Tranont's history. By bringing together provider-guided care and science-backed nutritional support, we're helping people build an even stronger foundation for long-term health." — Lorne Berry, Founder and CEO, Tranont Post this

Wellness Beyond the Prescription

True wellness doesn't end with a prescription. To complement these provider-guided programs, Tranont developed its GLP-1 Support Bundles, a collection of science-backed products designed to support hydration, protein intake, digestive health, lean muscle maintenance, and healthy skin throughout a weight-management journey.

"For more than a decade, we've empowered people to take control of their health through nutrition," said Lorne Berry, Founder and CEO of Tranont. "The BelleMD partnership represents one of the most significant milestones in Tranont's history. By bringing together provider-guided care and science-backed nutritional support, we're helping people build an even stronger foundation for long-term health."

As millions of Americans turn to GLP-1 therapies, many are also seeking practical ways to support their overall nutrition and long-term health throughout treatment. This growing need reinforces the importance of a more comprehensive approach that pairs provider-guided care with science-backed nutritional support.

The BelleMD partnership marks the next evolution of Tranont's commitment to wellness—one that extends beyond a prescription by combining clinical innovation with science-backed nutrition to help people achieve healthier, more sustainable lives.

About Tranont

Tranont is a global wellness company on a mission to impact one billion lives through science-backed nutritional products, entrepreneurial opportunities, and community initiatives. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Tranont serves customers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Lift Where You Live Foundation, Tranont invests in education, economic opportunity, and community initiatives that create lasting impact around the world. Learn more at Tranont.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Kopp, Tranont, 1 8014484481, [email protected], https://www.tranont.com

SOURCE Tranont