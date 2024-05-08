Tranquility Beach Anguilla Named Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Winner for 2024

"Earning the distinction of Best of the Best is a true testament to our dedication to providing above-and-beyond service and creating magical, vacation experiences for our valued owners and guests." Tranquility Beach Anguilla Property Manager Deanna Cabrera. Post this

"We are thrilled that Tranquility Beach Anguilla has been named a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award Best of the Best Winner for 2024. This marks the third year in a row our boutique Meads Bay Beach resort has been honored by Tripadvisor. Winning this award is especially meaningful because it reflects our guests' personal reviews of our beautiful beach, modern amenities and friendly staff," said Tranquility Beach Anguilla Property Manager Deanna Cabrera. "Earning the distinction of Best of the Best is a true testament to our dedication to providing above-and-beyond service and creating magical, vacation experiences for our valued owners and guests."

Tranquility Beach Anguilla is Anguilla's newest resort and ideally located on Anguilla's top-ranked beach, Meads Bay Beach, on the island's West End. Meads Bay Beach was voted No. 3 on both USA Today's 10 Best Beaches in the Caribbean 2024 and World's 50 Best Beaches 2024 lists. The boutique, beachfront resort opened in January 2020 and was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Ian "Sugar George" Edwards of Sunset Homes Anguilla and appointed and designed by Gold Key Winner Natalie Sheedy of Chicago-based Sheedy De La Rosa Interiors and Wendy Freeman of Villa Alegria Anguilla.

At Tranquility Beach Anguilla, solo travelers, couples, families of all sizes, friends and groups enjoy the comforts of home, the space of a villa and the 5-star service of a luxury resort, including personalized concierge and daily beach butler services. It is the only accommodation on island that features a full kitchen and an outdoor terrace with private hot tub in all 15 of its beachy-chic one- and two-bedroom suites and spectacular three-bedroom penthouse villas – most with incredible beachfront and ocean views. Tranquility Beach guests can walk down the beach to seaside restaurants, resort bars for live music and luxury spas.

"Congratulations to Tranquility Beach Anguilla on its recognition in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. "Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers rely on Tripadvisor's Best of the Best lists to help them navigate the myriad things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond."

Learn more about Tranquility Beach Anguilla at http://www.TranquilityBeachAnguilla.com or contact [email protected] or +1 264-462-6000.

About Tranquility Beach Anguilla – Toes-in-the-sand Tranquility Beach is Anguilla's newest resort and located at Anguilla's premier address on Meads Bay Beach on the island's desirable West End. It was voted Best Boutique Hotel 2023 by the readers of Caribbean Journal. Guests can skip renting a car and stroll down the sand to seaside restaurants, resort bars with live music and spas. The beachfront, boutique oasis offers a hybrid villa/hotel vacation experience in 15 luxury suites – most with incredible beachfront or ocean views. Each of the one- and two-bedroom suites and three-bedroom penthouse villas features a private hot tub, kitchen and ensuite laundry. Tranquility Beach's boutique size and friendly staff ensure guests receive 5-star personalized attention. Retreats are offered for luxury vacation rental and turnkey ownership. Resort buy-outs and group rates for destination weddings and corporate retreats are available. For more information: [email protected] or +1(264) 462-6000 or visit http://www.TranquilityBeachAnguilla.com. Tranquility Beach welcomes professional travel agent referrals. Follow the resort on FB/IG at: @tranquilitybeachanguilla.

About Tripadvisor – Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following: http://www.bokun.io, http://www.cruisecritic.com, http://www.flipkey.com, http://www.thefork.com, http://www.helloreco.com, http://www.holidaylettings.co.uk, http://www.jetsetter.com, http://www.niumba.com, http://www.seatguru.com, http://www.viator.com. * Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2023. ** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files.

Media Contact

Kristin Tavas, Tranquility Beach Anguilla, 1-708-320-1174, [email protected], https://www.tranquilitybeachanguilla.com/

Janine Edwards, Tranquility Beach Anguilla, 1-264-235-3666, [email protected], https://www.tranquilitybeachanguilla.com/

Facebook

SOURCE Tranquility Beach Anguilla